Siblings, Thabang Motloung and Pinkie Kose, are among the 11 people who were shot dead in the Finetown shooting

The incident has left citizens outraged; however, community members say they have become accustomed to gun violence

Police Minister Bheki Cele is visiting the community following the deadly shooting that claimed the lives of six people

GAUTENG - Community members and loved ones of those shot in Finetown on Saturday, 29 October, have slammed the police’s delayed response to the mass shooting scene.

Community members have slammed the police for their delayed response to the Finetown mass shooting. Image: Stock image & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The assailants opened fire on street vendors and bystanders following a botched robbery. While the mass shooting left South Africans mourning, Finetown residents say they have become accustomed to gun violence ravaging their community.

Siblings, Thabang Motloung and Pinkie Kose, are among the 11 people who were shot on the corner of Beatrice and Philips streets.

Family spokesperson Maria Motsamai told News24 that Motloung was selling chicken feet on the roadside when he was robbed and later shot dead. His 16-year-old niece witnessed the shooting and alerted her mother, Pinkie, while she held her uncle’s body.

Pinkie was at a nearby house and questioned the shooters, and was killed. According to Motsamai, Motloung was still alive at the time and crawled to his sister when the gunmen allegedly shot him a second time in the back of his head.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele is visiting the community following the deadly shooting that claimed the lives of six people and left five others injured. According to IOL, Cele will receive a report from Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela on the mass shooting.

Citizens react to the horrific mass shooting:

@PVAPaint said:

“This lawlessness in SA. These criminals are not afraid of law enforcement, because they know that they won’t be caught and that the police are without a bite.”

@Trimqua27 commented:

“The astonishing violence and cruelty against these youngsters simply trying to get by. SA, no place for anyone.”

@mvuzongcawagma2 posted:

“I personally think the death sentence can bring our senses back to normal. Not all cases but in cases like this one.”

@SELLOMONAHENG5 wrote:

“As expected Mr Cele be Rushing there so he can appear on TV saying Police won’t leave any stone unturned.”

@maggsnaidu added:

“Oh no. That’s awful... condolences to his family.”

