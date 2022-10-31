Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela was shocked by the recent mass shooting in Finetown, Ennerdale

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the crime scene, and another four died when they arrived in hospital

Police are investigating a case of six counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder following the incident

GAUTENG - The recent mass shooting has shocked the police, according to Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said the assailants responsible for the mass shooting recently will be caught.

Source: Getty Images

Venders and bystanders were shot at the corner of Beatrice and Phillips streets in Finetown, Ennerdale, on Saturday night, 29 October.

The country has seen a major spike in mass shootings. Four assailants allegedly tried to rob the street vendors selling chicken feet, and when they resisted and fought them off, the men returned with firearms and allegedly opened fire.

Mawela told EWN that the net is gradually closing on criminals in the country. He said the “youngsters” responsible for the murders would be caught soon.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the crime scene. Three men and a woman died on the scene, while another two died on arrival in hospital.

Another four men and a woman are being treated for gunshot wounds. According to The Citizen, police are investigating a case of six counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Citizens angered by mass shooting

@Battlem00 said:

“Police are always shocked, just like Ramaphosa.”

@22_saying commented:

“All politicians should really stop being “shocked” at everything.”

@nicholaszondiy1 posted:

“These people are only cheque collectors they are failing the community. Criminals are on a rampage knowing that police are nowhere to be seen. If the police were visible enough this could’ve been prevented.”

