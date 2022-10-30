Atleast six people have been reported dead and five others injured after a clash between armed robbers and chicken feet vendors in Ennerdale, Johannesburg

The clash began when the robbers targeted the chicken vendors for cash but were pelted with stones and fled the scene in their car

The robbers later returned on foot and sprayed bullets at the vendors and bystanders, killing six people on the spot and injuring five others

Johannesburg - A murder investigation is underway following the killing of six people and the injury of five others on Saturday in Ennerdale, Johannesburg.

Six people died, while five others were injured during a clash between vendors and armed robbers in Finetown. Image: Getty Images.

It all started when armed robbers targeted vendors selling chicken feet and wanted to rob them of their cash. The vendors are said to have resisted the robbery and attacked the robbers with stones damaging their car.

According to eNCA, the incident occurred on the corner of Beatrice and Phillips streets in Finetown on Saturday night around 10 pm.

TimesLIVE reports that SAPS provincial police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili confirmed the incident stating that the four suspects had tried to rob the vendors but were overpowered and fled the scene.

They allegedly returned on foot after a while armed with guns. The robbers began shooting at the vendors and bystanders, killing three men and one woman on the scene. Muridili further revealed that two more were confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Five people are currently being treated for gunshot wounds following the incident. Muridili said:

"Three men and a woman died on the scene, while two women died on arrival in hospital. Another five men and a woman are being treated for gunshot wounds in the hospital."

