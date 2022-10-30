More than 150 people, mostly teenagers and young adults, died in Seoul, South Korea, after a stampede

The tragic incident took place in the Itaewon district, where scores of people in different costumes were celebrating Halloween after a two-year hiatus

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning after visiting the site

Seoul - Atleast 151 people have been declared dead, while many others were seriously injured following a stampede in South Korea's capital Seoul.

South Korea has declared a period of national mourning following a stampede that killed more than 150 people in Seoul. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to reports circulating on social media, most of those who died and got injured were teenagers and young adults attending a Halloween party.

TimesLIVE reports that this was the first Halloween festival after a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 restrictions. Per the publication, the horrific incident took place in Seoul's Itaewon district. Eyewitnesses told news publications that the crowd was 10 times more than usual.

Videos making rounds on social media shows scores of teenagers and young adults in spooky Halloween costumes packed in the narrow, sloped alley, crushed and immobile as emergency officials and police tried to pull them free.

Eye Witness News noted that an eyewitness, identified as 30-year-old Jeon Ga-eul said his friend told him that something terrible was happening outside when the stampede began.

The chaotic incident saw passers-by trying to help emergency responders by performing CPR on some of the victims.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a national period of mourning after visiting the place.

