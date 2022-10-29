The body of a 54-year-old woman from Indonesia who was reported missing was found inside a python

The victim, who worked as a rubber taper at a plantation, disappeared on Sunday

Locals launched a search party and came across the large snake with a building stomach and killed it and cut it open, only to find the woman's dead body

A woman's dead body was found inside a large python in Indonesia after being reported missing since Sunday.

A 7-meter-long python killed and swallowed a 54-year-old woman in Indonesia. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The 54-year-old woman, identified as Jahrah, who worked at a rubber plantation, never returned home from work, and her husband reported her missing.

According to People, the woman's husband called for a search party after finding her clothes and some of the tools she used to tap rubber at the plantation. After hours of searching, the villagers came across a seven-meter-long python with an unusually bulging stomach.

The search party killed the large snake and cut it open. They immediately identified the victim's body as Jahrah. BBC reports that Betara Jambi police chief AKP S Harefa told local media outlets that the woman's body was found intact inside the snake.

The publication further noted that this is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Indonesia. Two separate incidences were reported in the Asian country in 2017 and 2018.

