South African vehicle owners will have to pay more for fuel with the looming price hike next week

Figures from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) verified the price of petrol and diesel will rise

DMRE said the country's currency took a knock against the stronger dollar, which caused the fuel hike

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The price of fuel will be increasing on Wednesday. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists will have to cough up more money for their fuel with the impending price hike that will take effect on Wednesday.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's (DMRE) data indicates that the price for 93 and 95 unleaded petrol will rise by 51c a litre.

Diesel which is highly demanded and in short supply will be at a record-high price of R25.49 a litre. According to News 24, the price of Diesel in Gauteng stood at R17.20 a year ago. Illuminating paraffin will rise by 77c a litre.

DMRE said on Friday that fuel prices spiked because of the weaker rand, which was affected by the strong dollar, reported ENCA.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The local fuel costs are determined by the prices of oil globally and the exchange rate between the rand and the dollar because oil is valued in the US currency.

@yellodayzee mentioned:

"So food prices will rise again and that will impact the poor and the vulnerable. Cyril Ramaphosa and his government don’t seem to care about them. Tragic and sad!"

@Michael62581391 wrote:

"The energy sector is the only cash cow left to plunder for this regime."

@WilliamjJohn asked:

"Why does this government not subsides the fuel prices?"

@Eleernest tweeted:

"What or who is weakening the ZAR?"

@Battlem00 added:

"Who needs a girlfriend when you get screwed monthly by the fuel prices?'

Fuel price increase set to hit SA motorist’s pockets as price of crude oil Climbs again

Briefly News reported that petrol is set to increase between 41c and 51c, but the real concern lies with the increase in diesel prices. The Automobile Association (AA) warned that diesel is expected to increase by R1.60 a litre.

The increase is projected to push the price of diesel in Gauteng over R25.60 a litre which lies in stark contrast to last year's diesel price of around R17.20 per litre.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News