South African motorists are set to fork out more money as an increase in fuel prices looms

Data from the Central Energy Fund shows that petrol may increase up to 51c per litre, while diesel might go for up to R1.60 per litre

The final price of fuel will be determined by the performance of the rand and the movement of oil prices over the next two weeks

JOHANNESBURG- November is set to usher in a hike in fuel prices as data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) show an impending increase in the cost of petrol and diesel.

South African motorists are set to spend more on petrol and diesel in November as fuel price hike looms. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson & Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

According to SowetanLIVE, petrol is set to increase between 41c and 51c, but the real concern lies with the increase in diesel prices. The Automobile Association (AA) warned that diesel is expected to increase by R1.60 a litre.

The increase is projected to push the price of diesel in Gauteng over R25.60 a litre which lies in stark contrast to last year's diesel price of around R17.20 per litre, News24 reported.

The cause of the increase is double-fold as fuel price is determined by the international price of oil and the strength of the rand.

The rand was knocked in October, weakening from R18.10 to the dollar to R18.50. The Brent crude oil price increased on Monday, 17 October, from below R1 628 to around R1 659.

Oil and rand movements over the next two weeks will continue to impact the final fuel prices for November.

South Africans react to the impending fuel hike

@DeDailyRant commented:

"Once again, we get to the end of the year, and motorists will get gouged while trying to afford s holiday!"

@KeyoAfrika2 added:

"There's no relief. Economically, I'm sure we are living in probably, the worst time ever."

@nanoza23 claimed:

"Water cuts…load shedding…recession at play…let’s watch and see how far people can sustain their livelihoods under these conditions."

