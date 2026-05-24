South African activist Ebrahim Peters says Israeli forces singled him out for abuse during the Gaza flotilla detention in May 2026. A video of the interview shared by Anadolu English on 21 May 2026 is making waves online. Peters claims Israeli soldiers beat him specifically because South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice.

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Ebrahim Peters during the interview. Images: Anadolu English

Source: Instagram

Peters was among several South African activists detained after the Global Sumud Flotilla was intercepted in international waters. The flotilla of 50 vessels was trying to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza when Israeli forces stopped them. Peters and others were held for several days at Israel’s K’tziot prison before being released.

What Israeli forces allegedly did

Peters says that once Israeli soldiers discovered he was South African, the treatment changed dramatically. He claims they dragged him into a room, beat him up, and made it clear the abuse was directly tied to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ. Fellow activists allege some detainees were also shocked with electricity during interrogations.

Peters returned home defiant, telling reporters the experience made him more determined to keep fighting. He made it clear the flotilla would not be stopping anytime soon. Israel has denied all mistreatment allegations, calling them false and without any factual basis.

Watch the Instagram video here:

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Source: Briefly News