“We Will Never Forget”: Palestinian Visitor Praises South Africa’s Strong Support for Palestine
- A Palestinian visitor shared his first experience in Cape Town, expressing surprise at how visible support for Palestine is across the city
- He highlighted seeing Palestinian flags and political imagery in public spaces, saying it felt more visible than what he had expected
- The moment sparked conversations about South Africa’s international stance and how it is reflected on the streets
A visitor from Palestine shared his first impressions of South Africa. What he expected to be a normal visit to Cape Town turned into an emotional experience shaped by what he saw on the streets. From public displays to everyday symbols, the environment left a strong impression on him, especially given his personal connection to the situation back home.
The video was posted on 20 April 2026 by @tasleem_gierdien and showed a Palestinian man visiting Cape Town for the first time. In the clip, he described being surprised by the level of visible support for Palestine in South Africa. He pointed out how often he saw Palestinian flags displayed in public spaces, along with imagery of figures linked to Palestinian political resistance, including Marwan Barghouti, a well-known leader associated with earlier uprisings and imprisoned after the Second Intifada.
South Africa has long taken a public stance on the Palestinian issue, often expressing solidarity at governmental and civil society levels. This has also been reflected in public demonstrations, community spaces, and cultural expression across different cities, including Cape Town. For the visitor, seeing that level of visibility on the ground made the issue feel more immediate and personal, especially compared to what he had experienced elsewhere.
When global struggles meet local streets
The clip by user @tasleem_gierdien connected strongly with viewers because it showed how global political issues are experienced in real life, not just in headlines. For many South Africans, it also reflected how international solidarity becomes part of local identity and expression.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Online reactions were largely emotional, with many people expressing support for the visitor’s experience and the broader message of solidarity. Others reflected on how unusual it is to see such strong international political expression so openly in public spaces.
Check out the TikTok clip below:
Here’s how netizens reacted
Sun_is_out wrote:
“Pardon me while I go weep because this means so much to me. God bless Palestine and her people.”
Nads wrote:
“Inshallah, we pray that Palestinians will be free soon, ameen.”
Saleha Badat wrote:
“Wow, loads of love and duas, Kaapstad, you beauts.”
Sarah wrote:
“Ya Allah, please help and protect the people of Gaza, ameen.”
Abood_monzerrr wrote:
“This is really what we all want to say, all respect.”
Itux Reux Mabs wrote:
“Together in love and solidarity.”
Hi wrote:
“Never be alone.”
Toto wrote:
“Palestine and Sudan are never alone as long as South Africa is free.”
Fay wrote:
“South Africa stands with Palestine.”
La Lucia Oasis wrote:
“South Africa and Palestine.”
3 Other Briefly News stories about Palestine
- President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s support for Palestine during his State of the Nation Address on 12 February 2026.
- A South African activist, known for his outspoken views on racial inequality, shared a heartfelt video from his visit to Palestine.
- International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor reaffirmed the ANC's commitment to advocating for peace and justice for the Palestinian people.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za