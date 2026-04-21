A Palestinian visitor shared his first experience in Cape Town, expressing surprise at how visible support for Palestine is across the city

He highlighted seeing Palestinian flags and political imagery in public spaces, saying it felt more visible than what he had expected

The moment sparked conversations about South Africa’s international stance and how it is reflected on the streets

A visitor from Palestine shared his first impressions of South Africa. What he expected to be a normal visit to Cape Town turned into an emotional experience shaped by what he saw on the streets. From public displays to everyday symbols, the environment left a strong impression on him, especially given his personal connection to the situation back home.

The picture on the left showed a Palestinian man in Cape Town. Image: Gift of the givers, @tasleem_gierdien

Source: Facebook

The video was posted on 20 April 2026 by @tasleem_gierdien and showed a Palestinian man visiting Cape Town for the first time. In the clip, he described being surprised by the level of visible support for Palestine in South Africa. He pointed out how often he saw Palestinian flags displayed in public spaces, along with imagery of figures linked to Palestinian political resistance, including Marwan Barghouti, a well-known leader associated with earlier uprisings and imprisoned after the Second Intifada.

South Africa has long taken a public stance on the Palestinian issue, often expressing solidarity at governmental and civil society levels. This has also been reflected in public demonstrations, community spaces, and cultural expression across different cities, including Cape Town. For the visitor, seeing that level of visibility on the ground made the issue feel more immediate and personal, especially compared to what he had experienced elsewhere.

When global struggles meet local streets

The clip by user @tasleem_gierdien connected strongly with viewers because it showed how global political issues are experienced in real life, not just in headlines. For many South Africans, it also reflected how international solidarity becomes part of local identity and expression.

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Online reactions were largely emotional, with many people expressing support for the visitor’s experience and the broader message of solidarity. Others reflected on how unusual it is to see such strong international political expression so openly in public spaces.

The visual on the right showed crowds in Cape Town, showing support for Palestine. Image: Gift of the givers

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok clip below:

Here’s how netizens reacted

Sun_is_out wrote:

“Pardon me while I go weep because this means so much to me. God bless Palestine and her people.”

Nads wrote:

“Inshallah, we pray that Palestinians will be free soon, ameen.”

Saleha Badat wrote:

“Wow, loads of love and duas, Kaapstad, you beauts.”

Sarah wrote:

“Ya Allah, please help and protect the people of Gaza, ameen.”

Abood_monzerrr wrote:

“This is really what we all want to say, all respect.”

Itux Reux Mabs wrote:

“Together in love and solidarity.”

Hi wrote:

“Never be alone.”

Toto wrote:

“Palestine and Sudan are never alone as long as South Africa is free.”

Fay wrote:

“South Africa stands with Palestine.”

La Lucia Oasis wrote:

“South Africa and Palestine.”

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Source: Briefly News