President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s support for Palestine during his State of the Nation Address on 12 February 2026.

Ramaphosa declared that the country’s freedom is incomplete while others endure occupation and war

The issue has strained relations with the United States, but Ramaphosa insisted South Africa “will not be bullied”

President Ramaphosa reiterated his support for Palestine during the SONA 2026. Images: Ben Stansall/ Getty Images and Roger Bosch/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa’s longstanding support for Palestine during his State of the Nation Address (SONA), declaring that the country’s own freedom remains incomplete while others continue to suffer under occupation and oppression.

“We cannot consider ourselves free as long as the people of Palestine, of Cuba, of Sudan and Western Sahara and elsewhere suffer occupation, oppression and war,” Ramaphosa told Parliament, drawing applause from members of the governing party.

The remarks underscore the consistent position taken by the ruling African National Congress, which has framed the Palestinian struggle as analogous to South Africa’s own fight against apartheid. Pretoria has been among the most vocal critics of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and, in a landmark move, filed a case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing genocide.

The legal action has elevated South Africa’s profile on the global stage but also intensified diplomatic friction. Israel has strongly rejected the allegations, while some Western allies have criticised Pretoria’s stance.

Tensions within the GNU over the Palestine issue

The issue has also exposed fault lines within South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU). The Democratic Alliance, the second-largest party in the coalition, has adopted a more pro-Israel position, arguing for a balanced foreign policy approach and cautioning against what it views as diplomatic overreach. The divergence reflects broader ideological differences within the multi-party governing arrangement.

The US push back on Palestine support

Internationally, South Africa’s position has strained relations with the United States. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised Pretoria, at times accusing it of adopting hostile foreign policy positions.

His administration has introduced tariffs affecting certain South African exports and reportedly excluded a South African delegation from an upcoming G20-related engagement. Trump has also amplified claims of a so-called “white genocide” in South Africa — assertions widely dismissed by the government as unfounded and misleading.

Ramaphosa stands firm on his stance

Despite mounting pressure, Ramaphosa maintained that South Africa would not be intimidated.

He stressed that the country’s foreign policy remains guided by constitutional values, human rights and the pursuit of justice.

“We will not be bullied by any country,” he said

He further reiterated that South Africa would continue to assert its sovereignty while advancing its national interests.

The SA government took Israel to the ICJ over charges of genocide over the people of Palestine. Image: Ye Myo Khant/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News