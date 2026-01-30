The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) had declared Ariel Seidman, the Israeli Chargé d'Affaires, persona non grata

The department accused him of launching verbal attacks against President Cyril Ramaphosa and not following proper protocol in handling Israeli officials' visits to South Africa

South Africans welcomed the decision and slammed Israel's conduct against the country's president for flouting procedure

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has taken action against Israel's Chargé d'Affaires, Ariel Seidman. He has been declared persona non grata.

The Department posted a statement on its @DIRCO_ZA X account on 30 January 2026. The department accused Seidman of repeatedly using official Israeli social media platforms to launch attacks against President Cyril Ramaphosa. He has also been accused of deliberately failing to inform the department of purported visits by senior Israeli officials.

DIRCO slams Israeli official

In the statement, DIRCO said that these actions represent a gross abuse of diplomatic privilege and a fundamental breach of the Vienna Convention.

"They have systematically undermined the trust and protocols essential for bilateral relations. South Africa's sovereignty and the dignity of its offices are inviolable. Mr Seidman is required to depart from the Republic within 72 hours," the Department said.

Relations between South Africa

Recently, the AbaThembu nation's king, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, conducted a visit to Israel. His delegation was hosted by the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry. He met the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideo Sa'ar, in Jerusalem on 1 December 2025.

Following his return to the country, King Dalindyebo and members of the Israeli Embassy visited several provincial institutions, including public hospitals and the Walter Sisulu University, on 26 January 2026. The province's Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, slammed the King and the Israeli Embassy. He accused them of breaching diplomatic protocol and facilitating the visit without the knowledge or approval of the provincial government or DIRCO.

South Africans applaud DIRCO

Netizens commenting on X saluted the department.

Solomon Harudzi said:

"A decision long overdue. The way he disrespected his host country is nothing like we have ever seen."

Hlomuka Omkhulu said:

"When it comes to our sovereignty, this is what we expect. A 'touch is as move' approach."

Kristina Gubic said:

"Well done SA. Israel's attempts to manipulate local leaders with bribes are so morally reprehensible that we should interrogate all technical assistance programmes by Israel in South Africa. Development assistance should never be weaponised!"

Jonathan said:

"Great stuff. In fact, close that embassy and the diplomatic relations with that country."

Dee wa le sundowns said:

"I wouldn't be surprised to see Trump attacking South Africa in the next few days. If he doesm then it confirms what everyone has been suspecting: that he is a puppet of Israel."

Shabnam Palesa said:

"Incredibly proud of DIRCO and my country, South Africa. Racists, supremacists and genociders are not welcome in Africa. Next, let's keep Bozell out and stop sending our coal to Apartheid Israel."

