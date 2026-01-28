Oscar Mabuyane Slams King Dalindyebo, Israeli Embassy Over Hospital Visit, Sparks Online Debate
- The Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, reacted strongly to the actions of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and the Israeli Embassy
- The AbaThembu King and members of the Israeli Embassy visited several provincial institutions, without the approval of the provincial government
- South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Mabuyane's condemnation of the visits, suggesting reasons for why he was unhappy about it
EASTERN CAPE - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has slammed the conduct of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and the Israeli Embassy.
The Eastern Cape Premier voiced frustration after news emerged that the AbaThembu King and members of the Israeli Embassy visited several provincial institutions. This included the Walter Sisulu University and public hospitals.
The visits and donation of goods at the institutions were done without the knowledge or approval of the provincial government or the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).
Mabuyane orders an investigation into the visits
Reacting to the visits, Mabuyane said it breached established diplomatic protocol and undermined the country’s constitutional system. He called the actions an affront to the country’s sovereignty.
Mabuyane has also instructed the Eastern Cape Health Member of the Executive Committee, Ntandokazi Capa, to investigate how the donations were accepted.
Mabuyane’s office stated that the premier rejected the ‘sinister deal’ between King Dalindyebo and Israel, and that the premier viewed these actions as an ‘attempt by the Israeli government to undermine the sovereign right of the Republic of South Africa to manage its international affairs’.
Eastern Cape government reacts to the visits
The Eastern Cape government’s spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie, accused the King Dalindyebo of undermining DIRCO with his actions.
Rantjie noted that the authority to negotiate such visits resided with DIRCO. Briefly News approached DIRCO for comment, but none has been received at the time of publishing.
The visits come not long after King Dalindyebo and an AbaThembu delegation conducted a visit to Israel. Julius Malema confirmed that King Dalindyebo was no longer a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) following the visit.
South Africans react to Mabuyane’s frustration
Social media users weighed in on Mabuyane’s comments, with some claiming that he was unhappy because he couldn’t benefit from the visit.
@Xolani_khabazel said:
“A donation is a donation. Mabuyane is not happy because he wasn't invited. The Eastern Cape Health Department need these resources.”
@TheJustCaused agreed:
“Mabuyane is just angry that the donations did not go through him.”
@MorneNaude stated:
“He is just angry because he cannot get his grubby little hands on it. The Eastern Cape is a mess.”
@bertje_sa added:
“Donations are urgently needed to bring efficient service delivery to the most vulnerable people. The main concern is the looting of resources. Hopefully, the donations in question are loot-proof.”
@Malcky16 said:
“Gatekeeping in the wrong place. If it went through the EC government, it was going to disappear. The province of cutting-edge.”
@DeyiZolani claimed:
“The King would not go to Israel to ask for help and donations if Mabuyane and his ANC were doing their work, giving the EC citizens services.”
Mabuyane opens case against Abathembu King
Briefly News reported that Mabuyane reportedly opened a case against the Abathembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo in 2024.
Mabuyane opened a case after the king went viral for accusing Mabuyane of benefitting from the extortion rings in the Eastern Cape.
South Africans slammed the premier for opening a case against a traditional leader and accused him of disrespecting traditional royalty.
