Political parties applauded the move to hold service providers accountable for maladministration and corruption

Political parties urged continued pressure for good governance following the long-overdue blacklisting decision

TSHWANE - Political parties in Tshwane have welcomed the municipality’s move to seek the blacklisting of businessman Edwin Sodi and his associated companies over the failed R250 million Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade.

Blacklisting of businessman Edwin Sodi

The City of Tshwane announced on Thursday, 29 January 2026, that it had applied to the National Treasury to blacklist the companies and directors linked to the tender, which was awarded in 2019 to a consortium led by Sodi. The project was abandoned three years later, with much of the work left incomplete.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the application signalled a commitment to holding poorly performing service providers accountable. He said residents of Hammanskraal had suffered as a result of maladministration and alleged corruption linked to the project.

DA caucus leader Cilliers Brink said the decision was long overdue, adding that his party would continue to apply pressure on the executive mayor in the interests of good governance.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions about the blacklisting.

Buli Stannah said:

"To put someone who loves his or her job is the only way to make our country better."

Godfrey Moselakgomo said:

"It's a victory for ActionSA. The fact is, Edwin Sodi is still living his best life. And he can still run a business with someone else's company."

Zamaduma Nene said:

"For clarity, is it the company as an entity that is blacklisted or does the blacklisting also fall on the company's director as a natural person? Because what would stop the Sodi's of this system from opening new companies and continuing where they left off with their cronies?"

Ruan Janse van Vuuren said:

"We are still waiting. Paying residents who don't get any attention. If you want to brag when nothing gets done, give us our money back so we can fix it ourselves. We're doing a better job anyway."

Larry Matlala said:

"What if Sodi is not even a director, and he has another 100 Companies which will continue to tender with you. Those thieves are 10 steps ahead always, that's why an ANC guy is a Deputy Mayor and also an MMC for finance."

