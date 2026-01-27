Mmusi Maimane urged President Ramaphosa to appoint a permanent police minister for South Africa's crime crisis

He stated that the acting police minister's absence undermines stability and accountability in South Africa's law enforcement leadership

Maimane criticised the unused ministerial salary while stressing the need for improved crime-fighting efforts

Mmusi Maimane Calls for Permanent Police Minister Amid South Africa's Crime Crisis. Image: DenverReprisal/X

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a permanent police minister. Maimane said that the absence of stable leadership is undermining efforts to address South Africa’s crime crisis.

Absence of stable leadership

Maimane made the call on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, during visits to Nyanga and Delft police stations in Cape Town, where he assessed operational capacity as the country marked National Police Day. Both stations ranked among the top five nationally for murder cases, according to the fourth-quarter crime statistics for 2025.

South Africa currently has an acting police minister after Ramaphosa placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave. Maimane said the lack of a permanent appointment has weakened accountability and stability within police leadership. He argued that decisive action was needed to restore confidence in the police service and improve crime-fighting efforts.

He criticised the continued payment of a ministerial salary while the post remains effectively vacant, saying those funds could be better used to support frontline policing. Maimane urged the president to act without delay, saying South Africans deserve a properly led police service rather than one constrained by uncertainty at the top.

Fourth quarter crime statistics of 2025 revealed that both police stations appeared in the top five stations with the highest number of murders. Image: Mdnnews/X

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what Maimane said.

Moeketsi Keke Nhlapo said:

"I don't really ever agree with Pastor Maimane, but this time he's on point. The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa - it's all eyes on you now. The voter isn't so kind anymore. It's time to recall Mchunu and the university teacher, then appoint Fannie as minister. Someone with proper experience for a change. Maybe promote Mkhwanazi to national commissioner. It's not rocket science."

Chilidzi Matodzi said:

"What he did with Eskom when he appointed a minister of electricity?"

Mzukisi Vellem said:

"Who is Maimane to tell the president what to do?"

Brian's Page said:

"You are talking about the ANC comrade. You expect too much."

Dikgang Serame said:

"Viva united for change."

