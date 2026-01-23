The City of Tshwane disconnected services at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre after the prison failed to pay about R8 million in outstanding municipal bills

Mayor Nasiphi Moya previously said the move was part of the city’s debt-recovery drive and that no institution would be spared

The disconnection sparked mixed public reactions, with some supporting the tough stance and others warning of security risks

City of Tshwane cut off services at Kgosi Mampuru Prison over R8 million in debt. Images: Phill Magakoe/ Getty Images and Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

TSHWANE- Pretoria woke up to a dramatic scene on 23 January 2026, when law-enforcement officers moved in to disconnect services at the notorious Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre over millions in unpaid municipal bills.

The City of Tshwane pulled the plug on the prison after it allegedly failed to settle debts of approximately R8 million, sparking outrage, dark humour, and serious security concerns across social media.

The operation further moved on to the SAPS Academy where electricity was disconnected over R3,8 million debt.

Tshwane intensifies debt recovery in the city

The visits formed part of the #TshwaneYaTima campaign, launched in 2022 to recover unpaid municipal bills by cutting services to homes, businesses, and government departments. The campaign has already brought in hundreds of millions of rand for the city.

The ActionSA-led administration has stepped up enforcement this year, targeting national institutions that owe large amounts. The National Library paid its debt after being disconnected, while the SAPS Academy was cut off hours later over a R3.8 million bill.

Public reaction has been mixed, with some praising the tough stance to help fix the city’s finances. Others raised concerns about security risks at a high-profile prison, while some accused the mayor of grandstanding.

Social media reacts

@lenyasalaafrica commented:

"So what if all the dangerous prisoners escape as the security systems go off due to these power cuts? There are certain facilities you just can’t touch; it’s like switching off electricity at a hospital. Go and switch off their head and regional offices."

@ClubCorruption said:

"Do you have to exhibit your every move here on X? I also know of another person who employs these same PR semantics in his everyday tasks to sway public opinion, but the world has been responding differently, lesson 101, a diamond does not speak but is loved by everyone."

@special_84 stated:

“Honestly, you are not a stomach politician but someone who rose through a political party to do the work expected of a person in that position. I take you seriously, Madam Mayor. Keep up the good work.”

@MahlanguMalusi asked:

“Why are these people allowed to owe so much while ordinary citizens are taken advantage of?”

@cD9579716162488 said:

“Prisons are critical infrastructure and are generally designated as National Key Points or similar strategic installations vital for national security, even though they fall under the Correctional Services Act rather than solely the National Key Points Act. Reckless, I think.”

City disconnects power to Ndlala Mall.

Over a week ago, the City of Tshwane disconnected electricity to Thami Ndlala Mall and associated hotel apartments after discovering that the power had been illegally reconnected despite a previous disconnection for unpaid municipal bills. The properties initially lost supply in December over an outstanding debt of more than R600,000, and the city found additional arrears of over R1 million for water services and about R2.3 million for electricity at another Ndlala-owned property, Ndlala Dynasty. The high-profile enforcement drew public attention and showed the city’s determination to crack down on municipal debt defaulters.

The City of Tshwane also disconnected services at the SAPS Academy. Images:@nasiphim/X and Emmanuel Croset/ Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya announced that the City will auction off around 800 municipal vehicles because they have become too expensive to maintain, to generate revenue for ongoing municipal operations. The vehicles, many of which are aged, high-mileage units past their economic life cycle, are scheduled to go under the hammer in an online auction planned for February. The decision has sparked conversation on social media about the move’s potential financial benefits and broader implications for city asset management.

