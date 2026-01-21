A viral video has reignited debates about affordability and the city’s ongoing housing challenges

South Africans responded with a mix of humour, frustration, and personal experiences with the expensive property market

The video humorously showcases a tiny apartment while highlighting the struggles ordinary residents face in finding affordable housing in Cape Town

Cape Town’s skyrocketing property prices are once again making headlines after a video highlighting a R3.1 million one-bedroom apartment went viral online.

A content creator in Cape Town posed in a video. Image: @tay_talk_tok

Source: TikTok

In the clip uploaded on 3 December 2025, a South African woman based in Cape Town who goes by the TikTok handle @tay_talk_tok shared her disbelief over the tiny 28-square-meter apartment, humorously pointing out the absurdity of the price.

"R3 million for 28 square meters, guys, we are back, so is the madness," she said, shaking her head.

"Imagine paying a full R3 million for space barely enough for half a fridge. And you know what I enjoy about this listing? It’s listed as open plan, and by that, they mean when you open your oven, the best plan for it is to touch your couch. No, guys, you can’t make this stuff up, honestly."

She went on to joke about the impracticality of the apartment’s layout that can be found in Sea Point, saying:

"When you stretch in the morning, you’re going to use your toe to turn on the TV. And the R3 million? You can get yourself that kind of convenience. It’s really, truly the gift that keeps giving."

The TikTok user @tay_talk_tok's video quickly struck a chord with South Africans, sparking debates about affordability and the ongoing housing crisis in the city. Many viewers shared their own experiences and frustrations with the property market, highlighting how exorbitant prices have made even modest living spaces inaccessible to many residents.

Cape Town has long been criticised for its high rental and property prices, which are often out of reach for average South Africans. The viral video has renewed discussions around housing equity and the need for stricter regulations to ensure fair access to residential properties.

As the conversation continues online, the clip served as both a humorous take on the extreme property market and a stark reminder of the challenges ordinary residents face when searching for affordable housing in Cape Town.

An image of Cape Town in South Africa. Image: Johannes Mann

Source: Getty Images

SA chimes in on Sea Point R3m house

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the rental property in the moth-eaten city.

Nisreen Anahata said:

"As Cape Townians, we need to take action. Any suggestions?"

Peabo Ground was amused, adding:

"Love how you managed to add some humour 😂."

I Am Macmak wrote:

"Cape Town is trying to be New York at this point 😒."

Crispian stated:

"I was looking at house prices recently, and it's now 24k to 28k bond payment, and you must earn 100k a month. It was never like this!!! 😳."

Llare Katlego Kekana commented:

"House prices are crazy😂😭."

Watch the video below:

