A Cape Town resident shared her personal struggles with securing affordable housing, revealing the emotional and urgent challenges she faced

Her viral video sparked nationwide conversations about the city’s ongoing housing crisis and the high rental prices affecting residents

Social media users expressed solidarity and discussed the broader issues of accessibility and inequality in Cape Town’s rental market

A resident in South Africa has shared a heart-wrenching account of the housing crisis in Cape Town, highlighting the struggles of finding affordable rental accommodation in the city.

Cape Town woman breaks down in TikTok video over the city’s housing crisis. Image: @whatsgoingonsa

Source: TikTok

In a viral video posted online on 18 January 2026 by social media user @whatsgoingonsa, the young woman tearfully revealed that her lease had not been renewed for the second time this year, as her landlords plan to convert the property into an Airbnb to earn more income.

"In 24 hours, I am going to be homeless, and I don’t know what to do. I have applied for five different places, but I have not been accepted. I have not been accepted for any of them because all of them are like R10k a month, which means you need to have a salary of R30k a month, which I don’t have," she said in the video, visibly distressed.

The woman also spoke about the emotional impact of the situation, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I hope I am not the only person going through this right now. And if you think that Cape Town doesn’t have a housing crisis, you are so wrong. I just want a home for me and my daughter, and it’s so hard," she added, wiping away tears.

She further explained the urgency of her predicament, revealing that she had to pack all her belongings and vacate the property by the next day, with no alternative accommodation in place.

The video by the TikTok user @whatsgoingonsa has sparked conversations across social media, with many residents expressing solidarity and highlighting the broader issue of affordable housing shortages in Cape Town.

The woman's clip underscored the growing challenges faced by residents who are struggling to secure stable housing in South Africa’s coastal cities, shining a spotlight on the urgent need for housing solutions that are accessible and sustainable for everyday South Africans.

A Cape Town resident shared an emotional plea on TikTok amid the housing crisis. Image: @whatsgoingonsa

Source: TikTok

Mzansi calls out Cape Town rental prices

South Africans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the rental prices in Cape Town, saying:

Elbe Songo stated:

"Cape Town’s housing crisis isn’t new; it’s just the first time it’s touching the people who always assumed they were immune to it. For years, Black and Coloured residents were told to ‘move to the townships’ if we couldn’t afford the areas our families built. Now the same system that pushed us out is pushing you out, too. That’s how inequality works: it spreads!! No one stays protected forever. When you ignore the suffering of others, eventually it circles back, and by the time it reaches you, it’s already too late to pretend we were all living under the same reality."

JennyWolf shared:

"I'm a 52-year-old single mom in Cape Town, I'm fighting the same issue 🥺."

Mavista said:

"Fight👏! Black people have been fighting all their lives👏, now it’s time for you guys to fight for what’s yours👏. Last time it was us, now it’s you guys. So just fight, guys! Protest! Do something! TikTok won’t help! 👏."

Nka commented:

"Helen Zille said people should stay where they can afford 🤷🏽‍♀️so Langa and Khayelitsha."

Watch the video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Cape Town property

A Cape Town property listing has sparked confusion after a three-bedroom house was advertised for R5,000.

An expensive apartment in Durbanville went viral after its outdated kitchen drew widespread criticism online.

A video unpacked the cost of a tiny Sea Point apartment, sparking a broader chat about how Cape Town property pricing continues to push ordinary buyers away.

Source: Briefly News