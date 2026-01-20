A young Durban content creator shared how he turned his online hustle into a real-life rental property

The story stood out because it showed a different side of success, highlighting building something that can generate income beyond social media

Many viewers connected with the idea of using digital opportunities to create physical assets in a tough economic climate

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

It wasn’t flashy cars or designer clothes that caught people’s attention, but the quiet confidence of a young KZN man choosing bricks, tenants and long-term stability over quick wins.

The picture on the left showed Andile posing in front of a car. Image: @andileerh0

Source: TikTok

A video posted by content creator @andileerh0 on 19 January 2026 has caught attention after he proudly showed off his rental rooms business in Durban. In the clip, the young man gave a walkthrough of the rooms he rents out for R2,500 per month, highlighting the location in Mphusheni and explaining how he built the hustle using his social media earnings. He shared details about what the rooms offer, including en-suite bathrooms, secure locked gates, CCTV operating 24/7, parking, a JoJo tank with pump, fibre WiFi, geyser access, a kitchen sink, and DStv readiness. Each room requires a R2,500 deposit, and he also shared a contact number for enquiries.

In South Africa, owning rental property is often seen as a long-term goal that takes years to reach, especially for young people. With unemployment and rising living costs, many rely on side hustles and online platforms to create income. What made this story stand out was how the young man used content creation as a stepping stone to secure a physical, income-generating asset. It reflects a growing trend where young South Africans are turning digital popularity into sustainable investments rather than short-term spending.

Turning digital fame into real assets

User @andileerh0’s video went viral because it showed proof, not just motivation. Viewers were drawn to the transparency of the room tour and the detailed breakdown of what tenants get for the price. Many related to the idea of starting small but thinking long-term, especially in a climate where property ownership feels out of reach for many young people.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The overall response was one of admiration, with many people praising the discipline behind building something tangible. The achievement was seen as inspiring, especially coming from a young person who chose to invest rather than flex temporary success.

The screenshot on the left showed the outside of Andile’s Durban rental rooms. Image: @andileerh0

Source: TikTok

Mzansi showed respect and encouragement

Masthere said:

“Ngyavuma bafo but ngeke Khehla ngeke R2500 mkhulu iqiniso asilimeleni Yekani ukuqola abantu ngoba beswele. Translation: I give you all the props, brother, but R2,500 is too little for such a nice place.”

Twolee said:

“If it is near a varsity, turn it into student accommodation.”

Nokulunga Msomi said:

“Ayiiii ningadlali nengane R2,500 uryt kabi njeeeeee vele ifuna abantu abasebenza kahle not abazamayo. 🤔 Mele ngabe 3000 futhi Ibiza kahleeee nje. Don’t play with him. R2500 is a decent amount, and it’s for people who are employed. It must actually be R3,000.

Alutha said:

“It’s beautiful, and it's cheap, and the best part is that it comes with a wardrobe and a cupboard... I love it.”

Sazi Zulu said:

“That door in your bathroom is not preventing the smell when someone is busy in the toilet. I used to tell my landlord to change them where I used to rent until people noticed that, then they were moving out one by one. So, you too, bro, do a straight solid door.”

Lindokuhle.com said:

“Target market is not for everyone; those who say it's expensive are not the target market.”

Sakiz said:

“Haibo, it's worth it, including electronic gate, DStv and geyser on top of that with security and camera... What do you guys want? Well done, this is my dream.”

Last Born Ka Sonkosi said:

“Make it a student accommodation for Coastals like KwaMakhutha, uMlazi. NSFAS pays R4,500 per student and ungafaka 3 students per room.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to properties

Source: Briefly News