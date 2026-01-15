Fans are praising former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gift Motupa for building a serious business portfolio outside football

His property investments in Limpopo, especially student accommodation, are attracting huge attention

Motupa has also moved into football club ownership and community philanthropy, signalling a long-term off-field strategy

Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Gift Motupa has become a talking point again, not for football, but for the size of his growing business interests. Supporters have been reacting to details about his off-field ventures, asking whether the player has quietly built one of the smartest post-football plans in the PSL era.

Gift Motupa is challenged by Suad Natiq of Iraq during the Men's First Round Group A match between South Africa and Iraq on Day 5 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Image: Robert Cianflone

Source: Getty Images

Motupa signed for Sundowns from Bidvest Wits in 2020. His spell in Tshwane did not unfold as expected due to limited game time and injury setbacks, and he eventually departed Chloorkop without cementing a regular place. In 2024, he joined Magesi after Clinton Larsen’s side secured their PSL debut by winning the NFD title the previous season.

Gift Motupa's property investments spark interest

Online posts outlining Motupa’s business activity have captured national attention. Reports suggest the attacker owns multiple properties across South Africa, with a significant portion located in Limpopo and used as student accommodation. According to Football SA, he controls more than 100 rental rooms in Limpopo that are occupied by students, contributing a reliable income stream during the academic year.

South Africans online lauded his business venture and shared positive feedback in the comment section:

@pecson007:

''He must branch out to other stuff because that business around Mankweng is anchored on Turfloop any small change from NSFAS could leave him with a white elephant.''

@Xolani1505

''Great idea.''

@Letsoaloalex1:

''And he chose a great spot... businesses at Mankweng are booming 🔥🔥🔥.''

@Matt_Mogotlane:

"He used his money very wisely."

@admireshne:

''Smart move.''

@Letsoaloalex1:

''Great investment 🙏🙏🙏.''

The scale of his property footprint has led to speculation about how early he began investing during his playing career, as well as how the student accommodation sector has become a profitable space for private investors in towns with university campuses.

Gift Motupa of South Africa is challenged by Suad Natiq of Iraq during the Men's First Round Group A e Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Arena Corinthians. Image: Robert Cianflone

Source: Getty Images

Motupa football club ownership and foundation work

Motupa has also expanded into football ownership. In 2022, he purchased the status of Seshego Kings, a club competing in the SAFA SAB League, and renamed it Thogoaneng FC. His stated long-term vision is to provide opportunities for young footballers from disadvantaged communities and build pathways into professional competition.

His off-field activity extends to philanthropy. Through the Gift Motupa Foundation, the former Sundowns player has donated food parcels, essential goods and sponsorship support to communities in Limpopo. The foundation has also backed grassroots tournaments in the province during school holidays.

