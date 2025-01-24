The former football player Doctor Khumalo recently hung out with the most famous sportsmen

Doctor Khumalo, Temba Bavuma and Ronwen Williams attended an exclusive Castle Lager and Kitchener's Carvery Bar launch in Johannesburg

Pictures of the Sportsmen were shared on social media of them having a great time together

Famous sportsmen hung out together. Image: Supplied

It's not every day that you see some of the country's top sportsmen and former sports legends having a great time together in one room.

Doctor Khumalo rubs shoulders with famous sportsmen at Castle Lager event

The former Kaizer Chiefs player and football legend Dr Khumalo was spotted hanging out with the award-winning goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and the Protea captain Temba Bavuma at an exclusive Castle Lager and Kitchener's Carvery Bar in Johannesburg.

Pictures of the former football legend, who once flaunted his R800K Mercedes Benz CLS, with other famous sportsmen were posted on social media, showing them having a great time together at the exclusive event.

Msports Marketing posted the pictures of the stars on their Instagram page and captioned them:

"Today was a day to remember! The @castlelagersa x Kitchener’s relaunch was nothing short of epic. For a brand that stood the test of time, we definitely had to deliver big for the client and for the overall experience. From the stunning decor to the unforgettable vibes, this one sets the bar high for the year ahead!"

The South African comedic duo Donovan and Jason Goliath were also seen at the event that Williams, Doctor Khumalo, and Bavuma were attending, as was former rugby star Naas Botha.

Donovan and Jason Goliath were also spotted at the event. Image: Supplied

