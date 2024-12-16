South African international Ronwen Williams dominated the 2024 CAF Awards, bagging two prizes at the event in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh on Monday evening.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper had a fantastic season with the Brazilians and the Bafana Bafana, especially at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The 32-year-old was nominated for three awards at the event, making him the player with the most nominations.

Williams bags two prizes at 2024 CAF awards

The South African goalkeeper was nominated for the Men's Interclub Player of the Year award and won it ahead of Egyptian duo Hussein El-Shahat and Ahmed Mostafa Zizo.

The Sundowns shot-stopper followed up with another win in the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year category. He was nominated alongside Manchester United's Andre Onana and Ivory Coast star Fofana.

Reactions as Williams bags two awards at CAF Awards

Tshetshi2 said:

"His career was over 😢according to South Africans who know better when he joined DOWNS, but God had other plans, poor guy was called names but God gave him strength, today he's above them all, joining DOWNS was the best decision the guy has ever took in his football career 🤞"

Blaq_Mo wrote:

"Simply the best. We have ever had. From Benni to Pinaar now Rowan. Who is the best defender of all time Lucas?"

IamAlexFesta shared:

"Mzansi’s number 1 🔥♥️"

KhayaJames reacted:

"Well done to the champ Ronwen Williams. This is bloody fantastic!"

NsikaNzuza commented:

"The best in Africa!!!!"

