Bafana Bafana Star Makes Final Nominees for 2024 CAF POTY Award

South African international Ronwen Williams has been named to the final shortlist for the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year award, alongside other top players.

The Bafana Bafana star was one of the players who had a fantastic season with his club and the national team.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper's performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earned him recognition worldwide.

Bafana Bafana star nominated for 2024 CAF POTY Awards

CAF released the final shortlist for the Player of the Year award on Thursday evening, and Williams was among the five players up for the big prize in Marrakesh, Morocco, next week.

The South African goalkeeper will battle Nigeria's Ademola Lookman, who many have tipped as the favourite to win the award, Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Guinea's Serhou Guirassy, and Ivory Coast's Simon Adingra.

The Bafana Bafana shot-stopper won the Premier Soccer League Player of the Season last campaign and made the top ten best goalkeepers at the 2024 Ballon d'Or award a few months ago.

Williams has also been nominated for two other awards, one of which is the Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award, alongside Andre Onana and Yahia Fofana.

The third award is the CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year award. He will battle Ahmed Zizo and Hussein El Shahat for the top prize, which his Bafana Bafana teammate Percy Tau won last year.

