One of the 2024 highlights in the books of local celebs is Akani Simbine's white wedding with his bride, Terisa

A video of how elegant the South African fastest man's wedding was was posted on social media by one of their friends

The pair said their "I Dos' on Saturday, 7 December 2024, at the Quoin Rock Wine Estate in Stellenbosch

Akani SImbine tied the knot with his partner. Image: Patrick Khachfe/Sam Barnes

The South African athlete who missed out on the podium finish in the Men's 100m final event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Akani Simbine, is officially off the market.

Akani Simbine ties the knot with his lover

With a very interesting track record of the women he has dated in the past, the South African fastest man Akani Simbine recently said his I do's to his partner Terisa this past weekend.

The couple had an elegant wedding ceremony and reception in the heart of the Western Cape. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, 7 December 2024, at the Quoin Rock Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

The video of the extravagant wedding ceremony was posted by one of Simbines friends on their Instagram page, and it was captioned:

"2024 highlight! The wedding of @akani_simbine and Terisa the most beautiful, humble, gracious and coolest couple, family and friends. We had the BEST night celebrating YOU."

Watch the video below:

Caster Semenya, the former Olympic athlete and South Africa's fastest woman, and her partner were also invited to witness the couple unifying their bond and sealing it forever. Semenya also posted a picture of them posing with the newlywed couple on her Instagram page and captioned it with red heart emojis.

See the photo below:

