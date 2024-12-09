After winning the Cape Town leg of the Sevens Series, the Blitzboks showed off their dance skills on social media

The fleet-footed side showed off their impressive dance moves after beating France 26-14 in the final on Sunday, 8 December 2024

Local rugby fans praised the Blitzboks on social media, saying the side impressed the nation with their playing skills and dance moves

The Springbok Sevens celebrated their Cape Town Sevens Series victory by showing their dance moves on social media.

It was the first time the Blitzboks had won the South African tournament since 2015, and to celebrate their victory, the side performed an inspiring dance routine that impressed the nation.

The Blitzboks celebrated their first Cape Town Sevens Series title since 2015 on Sunday, 8 December 2024. Image: Blitzboks.

Source: Twitter

The Blitzboks' success kept the good vibes going after the Springboks celebrated a successful November 2024 after beating Scotland, England and Wales in Europe.

Blitzboks show off their dance moves

Watch the Blitzbok's celebration in the video below:

According to the Instagram post, the fleet-footed Mzansi champions said their dance moves would impress the world after the side climbed to fourth on the overall log.

The post read:

"This dance is taking over the world."

Coach Philip Snyman's side will be in action again in Perth, Australia, for the next leg of the World Sevens Series on Friday, 24 January 2025.

Fans love the Blitzbok's dance moves

Local rugby fans praised the Blitzboks on social media, saying their dance moves could be replicated by the Springboks and their triumphant skipper, Siya Kolisi.

Yolande Coetzee is proud:

"We're a vibe."

Lopeti Toia wants to see more:

"Celebrate the culture; need more of it."

Scatterlings was amused:

"Blits-Bok haka? Lekker manne."

Joseph Yamwimbi shared their view:

"Rugby players can't dance, but still great to see."

Andiswa uMaMtshali was impressed:

“No DNA, just RSA.”

Mzansi sporting icons show off their impressive rides

As Briefly News reported, Mzansi's UFC champion, Dricus du Plessis, joined Springbok icons Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth in showing off their expensive Mercedes Benz cars.

The trio posed in front of their expensive toys after meeting up in Kwa-Zulu Natal while the trio also shared a selfie which was greatly received by local fans.

Source: Briefly News