Springbok centre Jesse Kriel shared pictures on social media of the world champions enjoying themselves during November 2024

The four-time world champions beat Scotland, England and Wales to end a season that included winning the 2024 Rugyb Championship title

Local rugby fans applauded the Boks on social media and the centre who was named in World Rugby's Dream 15

World champion centre Jesse Kriel showed that the Springboks enjoyed their European tour on and off the pitch by sharing festive pictures on social media.

The Bok star shared pictures of the players showing off their tight bond after the team completed a trio of victories against Scotland, England and Wales.

Centre Jesse Kriel played a starring role during the Springboks' European tour. Image: Paul Harding and David Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

Kriel, the most capped Bok centre alongside Damian de Allende, said he enjoyed himself in Europe while fellow Bok stars commented on the social media post.

Jesse Kriel enjoyed himself in Europe

Kriel shared fun pictures of the Bok team on his Instagram account:

According to his Instagram post, Kriel described the tour as one to remember after the Boks ended their travels with a 45-12 victory over Wales on Saturday, 23 November 2024.

Kriel posted:

"An epic month on the road."

Fellow Boks Andre Esterhuizen, Ox Nche and Jordan Hendrikse commented on the post, including pictures of the entire team enjoying their time off the field.

Nche posted:

"Forever memories."

Fans show pride in the Boks

Local rugby fans admired the Boks on social media and congratulated Kriel on being one of seven Mzansi stars named in World Rugby's Dream 15.

Pomepiyoeiko sends love from Japan:

"Men's 15s Dream Team of the Year, congratulations! Japanese fans are waiting for you to come back!!"

Davidjhaddad1987 admires the Boks:

"Awesome pics! Great memories. You guys have had a brilliant season!!! There's a reason you're number 1 in the world!"

Stefant15 praised Kriel:

"Great year, well done, Jesse."

Bevgrace respects Kriel:

"Thanks for sharing these wonderful pics. You have worked so hard. We have watched your career develop from those early days when you sat on the bench and never played to when you are an integral cog in a wonderful team. Well done; your hard work has paid off."

Trishavellema loves the Boks:

"Thank you for all the wonderful memories! Man, we love you guys."

