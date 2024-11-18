Springbok fullback Damian Willemse said he has learned a lot about himself while recovering from a groin injury

The Rugby World Cup champion shared pictures of him in hospital after recovering from surgery for the injury he picked up while playing for the Stormers

Local rugby fans praised the player on social media and wished the 26-year-old a speedy recovery

Versatile Springbok back Damian Willemse said he has learned valuable lessons while he recovers from a groin injury.

The 26-year-old Rugby World Cup champion picked up the injury while playing for the Stormers on Saturday, 26 October 2024.

Bok fans highly rate Willemse after scoring 56 points in 40 appearances for the side that beat England 29-20 on Saturday, 16 November.

Damian Willemse is learning from the recovery room

Willemse shared the status of his recovery on Instagram:

According to his Instagram post, Willemse is grateful for his support system and hopes to return to the playing field soon to star alongside players such as the impressive Cheslin Kolbe.

Willemse posted:

"I'm filled with nothing but gratitude reflecting on how lucky I truly am. Being back at school, learning, and being exposed to different ideas has given me a newfound motivation to keep treading forward regardless of the hurdles and challenges life throws. Realising the hurt, pain and feeling vulnerable is part of what makes life truly special."

Fans wished Willemse a speedy recovery

Local rugby fans praised Willemse on social media and wished the versatile player a speedy return to the Stormers and Bok squads.

Rocoetzee is happy:

"Damian, glad you are better. And wow - slide twoooooo."

Kelvinvanderlinde hopes for the best:

"Keep on pushing, bro."

Oko_93 misses Willemse:

"Speedy recovery bro. We miss seeing you on our screens."

Cardo_the_photographer respects the player:

"Well said, bro."

Sindisokhumalo was inspired:

"Very inspirational. Speedy recovery to you."

