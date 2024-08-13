Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes ahead of their second Rugby Championship match against Australia on Saturday, 17 August 2024, in Perth

Lock Ruan Nortje and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg will get their first starts in a Bok jersey after Erasmus chose to rest the likes of Siya Kolisi, Faf de Klerk and Willie le Roux

Mzansi rugby fans backed the changes on social media, while others felt Erasmus had taken too big of a risk

After an impressive 33-7 victory over Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, 10 August 2024, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made significant changes to the side.

The Boks coach made 10 changes ahead of their second Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies on Saturday, 17 August, in Perth.

Lock Ruan Nortje and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg will get their chance to shine from the start against Australia. Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images and Brendan Moran/Sportsfile.

Morne van den Berg and Ruan Nortje will make their first starts for the side, while Salmaan Moerat, who made his armband debut against Portugal, will start his second match as captain.

Rassie Erasmus makes multiple changes

The Boks announced the squad to face Australia on their Twitter (X) profile:

Speaking on the SA Rugby website, Erasmus said the well-prepared Boks have enough quality to beat the Wallabies as they look to win the Rugby Championship.

Erasmus said:

"We have a big squad, and it's important to balance some players' workload while at the same time bringing a few young players into the mix, and this squad allows us to do both. This also means that every player in this travelling squad will have an opportunity to play. All players excluded from the squad have been regulars this season, and we'll benefit from resting them this week in different ways.

Fans back Erasmus

Local rugby fans took to social media, saying they agreed with Erasmus' changes, while others felt the coach was disrespecting the Wallabies.

Nicol du Plessis backed the selection:

"A bunch of good players!!! If they can play as a team, they will be a strong team for sure!!! Good luck, Bokke!!! Make us proud!!!"

Barry-john Wyman wants an impressive victory:

"We need a bonus point win to take the pressure off the two games vs NZ, as we know they could go either way."

Richard Hendricks says the Boks are taking the Wallabies too lightly:

"We stood a great chance of winning this year's Rugby championship until I saw this starting lineup. Underestimate the Wallabies at your peril."

Simphiwe Fatman says Rassie is right to make changes:

"We can't boast to have depth if we won't be comfortable fielding other players."

Neil Jefferies is pessimistic:

"As a Bok fan, this is complete disrespect to the Aussies, and silly things like this come back to haunt us. I get making a couple of changes, but ten changes? Got a feeling the Aussies want revenge, and they have a good chance of beating this team."

Bok squad to face Australia

Starting line-up: 15 Aphelele Fassi; 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 13 Jesse Kriel; 12 Lukhanyo Am; 11 Makazole Mapimpi; 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu ; 9 Morne van den Berg; 8 Elrigh Louw; 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit; 6 Marco van Staden; 5 Ruan Nortje;4 Salmaan Moerat (captain); 3 Thomas du Toit; 2 Johan Grobbelaar; 1 Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx; 17 Ox Nche; 18 Vincent Koch; 19 Eben Etzebeth; 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Grant Williams; 22 Manie Libbok; 23 Handré Pollard

Siya Kolisi ignores transfer talks

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi said he is not concerned about his future amid talks of him leaving Racing Metro 92 for a return to the Sharks.

The flanker said his main concern was to help the Boks beat Australia on Saturday, 10 August 2024, and that his future is yet to be determined.

