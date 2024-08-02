Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said the side is excited to play against Australia during the away leg of the Rugby Championship

The back-to-back world champions will face Australia twice, starting in Brisbane on Saturday, 10 August 2024

Local fans wished Springboks well on social media as they backed the team to come away from Australia with important victories

World champions Springboks cannot wait to face Australia during their tour Down Under, according to assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.

The Springboks will face Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, 10 August 2024, and again a week later in Perth.

Sprngbok assistant coach Mzandile Stick said the side cannot wait to face Australia. Image: Sydney Seshibedi and Steve Haag/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Head coach Rassie Erasmus named an exciting squad for the tour to Australia, while flanker Siya Kolisi will captain the side.

Mzwandile Stick cannot wait to face Australia

The Springboks are excited for the Australia tour, according to the tweet below:

According to the SA Rugby website, Stick said the side is fully prepared to take on the Wallabies while they are coming off a historic victory over Portugal.

Stick said:

"It's great to be in Australia, and it has certainly added to our excitement about the Tests against the Wallabies and the Castle Lager Rugby Championship as a whole. Playing against the likes of Australia, New Zealand, and Argentina will definitely be a different challenge to the teams we have faced so far this season, but we enjoy playing against these teams, and we are really looking forward to the competition."

Fans back the Boks

Local rugby fans praised the world champions on social media and backed the side to beat the Wallabies during their tour Down Under.

Leonie Pieterse welcomed the Boks to Australia:

"Welcome #amaboks! May you have the best time in the land of wonders!"

Vuyani Monelo expects a tough match:

"Good luck, Boks. I know it's not a happy hunting ground, as Australia tends to rise to the occasion in its home ground."

David Leslie Romainis is excited:

"All the best Boks. Looking forward to great and exciting rugby."

Kirk Lawler hopes the Boks are prepared:

"The Boks have their work cut out. I still don't understand their poor record there. It must be voodoo. Maybe they're focusing on NZ on that tour."

Marion Thomas is proud:

"Go Bokke go, stronger together. We stand tall to cheer you on, proudly South African."

The Springboks suffered a narrow defeat to Ireland

As Briefly News reported, the Springboks suffered a narrow 25-24 defeat to Ireland on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Durban.

Following the defeat to Ireland, the Boks ended the Test series 1-1 after beating the European side 27-20 on Saturday, 6 July.

