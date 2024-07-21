South Africa impressed with a dominant 64-21 routing of Portugal in a one-off Test match in Bloemfontein on Saturday

Seven new faces entered the Springboks fray as the champions ran in 10 tries and seven conversions for match honours

Delerium broke out online as Boks fans celebrated the victory, heaping praise for the side's clinical performance

South Africa routed Portugal 64–21 in Bloemfontein to return to winning ways. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks made up for their earlier blunder against Ireland with an emphatic display in front of a noisy Bloemfontein crowd on Saturday.

Coach Rassie Erasmus went with a "weekend" team for the match, which paid dividends as the world champions scored 10 tries to cast Portugal aside 64-21 at the Free State Stadium.

South Africa nails Portugal

World Cup-winning winger Makazole Mapimpi dotted down three times, with seven other players in the mix to round off 10 tries for the hosts.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu proved effective off the kicking tee, converting five times, while Manie Libbok bagged two conversions.

The visitors responded with three tries through a brace from Jose Paiva dos Santos and Jose Madeira.

With seven debutants running onto the field on the day, the Boks saw red early on after the referee sent off No. 12 Andre Esterhuizen for a dangerous tackle.

A later yellow, with winger/fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse cooling off in the sin bin, reduced the Boks to 13 men at one stage.

In the end, however, the green and gold proved their mettle in the one-off Test against a valiant Portuguese side.

The Player of the Match award went to lock RG Snyman, while replacement flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu received plaudits for his contributions to the landslide victory alongside Mapimpi's shouldering performance.

Fans cheer runaway win

Raucous celebrations broke out on social media as frenzied Bok supporters celebrated the triumph after South Africa's earlier stumble to Ireland, losing by a whisker after registering a 25-24 loss in the second Inbound Test in Durban.

Briefly News looks at some of the incredible reactions below.

@lindrishi beamed:

"Congratulations, champs! Wuuuu, what a game. Not sure if you guys were cruising with those multiple tries. Thank you, gents. Yoh, the fight."

@WyclefPresley heaped:

"Dominant display, boys. Congratulations."

@Zxlty_Zq offered:

"Was quite impressed with Portugal, to be honest."

Ireland edge Boks in close Durban thriller

In related news, Briefly News reported that a second Boks win on the run against Ireland was not on the cards in the end, as the Irish machine claimed the world beaters tag on Saturday, 13 July.

The visitors clinched the match honours with the last kick, sealing a close 25-24 win to ensure the world's top two ranked sides shared the series.

