Ireland got one over the Springboks in a tight contest at Kings Park in Durban with a 25-24 victory on Saturday

The visitors clinched the affair with the last kick of the game to level the two-match Inbound Test series 1-all

Springboks fans had plenty of insights to offer into the physical and intense clash at a challenging venue for visiting outfits

Ireland beat the Springboks 25-24 to win the second Test in Durban, levelling the series. Images @Springboks

A second Springboks win on the run against Ireland was not on the cards in the end as the Irish machine claimed the world beaters tag in a tight Durban contest at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors clinched the match honours with the last kick, sealing a close 25-24 win to ensure the world's top two ranked sides shared the series.

Gutsy Irish get one over Boks

Ciaran Frawley was the hero for the gutsy visitors after his drop-goal put the finishing touches on an entertaining second game and Inbound Test series.

Both teams came out firing in a game with the makings of a World Cup final — the margins closer this time than when the Boks came away with a 27-20 triumph to record their first win over their challengers in eight years last week.

With South Africa looking like foregone winners after leading 24-19 late into the second stanza, Frawley came to change those odds, slotting away two late drop goals.

The hosts' fightback was energising in the second half after Ireland went into the break with a healthy 16-6 lead; the Boks came back at them with a high-tempo game in the second stanza.

All the Springboks' points came via eight penalties from flyhalf Handre Pollard's boot, who, for the match, boasted a 100% conversion from the kicking tea.

Ireland scrumhalf Conor Murray scored the only try of the entire match in the first half, while their flyhalf Jack Crowley slotted in a conversion and four penalties.

Tremendous fan response

Springboks fans had plenty to say about the loss, with some praising the world champions' gutsy performance while others pointed out their shortcomings.

Other fans and supporters opted for a more indifferent stance, lauding both sides on a competitive outing at a challenging venue for travelling outfits.

Briefly News looks at some of the notable reactions to the game.

@ThuliMadonsela3 wrote:

"Sad. Well done, @Springboks, nonetheless. You gave it your all."

@MALUHTR said:

"Ireland, simply the better team today. We weren't good enough defensively or aggressive enough, tbh."

@cramer_gerrit noted:

"Let’s face it, the Irish are better than the Springboks and quite frankly, they are basically the unofficial world champions."

