The world champions Springboks got over the line to record a first victory over second-ranked Ireland in eight years

South Africa and Ireland played the first of two Inbound Test matches at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane

The Boks started the match strongly, but their intensity wained as it wore on, nearly letting Ireland back in late in the second half

Rassie Erasmus' men have a chance to extend their winning run when the sides clash at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban on 13 July

The Boks finally got the elusive win over Ireland when the two sides clashed in the first of two Inbound Test matches at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

A formidable Springboks side overcame a late scare to triumph over Ireland in an Inbound Test that had it all at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 6 July.

The result ensured that the three-time world champions recorded their first win over the second-ranked Ireland in eight years.

Boks eke out first win over Ireland in 8 years

Arguably, the most decisive point in the game came when the scrum produced at a crucial moment to effectively ensure the 27-20 win in front of a packed Loftus, breaking an eight-year duck against Ireland.

The Boks led from the 3rd minute when Kurt-Lee Arendse rounded off a superbly created buildup that effectively started from the kick-off.

Perhaps they were enticed by that score because the Boks, although repeatedly threatening when they ran the ball wide, were often too loose.

The Boks' strong start in the encounter waned as it became riddled with errors, with an arm wrestle of territory often ensuing in midfield.

Crafty individual plays

It took a brilliant individual effort from Kurt-Lee Arendse, who completed a clever finish in the first stanza.

However, that was quickly answered through a stroke of genius from the outstanding James Lowe — who turns 32 in two days and will rue not getting an early birthday gift in the form of beating South Africa — as he kept the ball in play for Ireland's opener.

Ireland's full-back on debut, Jamie Osborne, had a hand in both tries.

He looked dead in the backfield until he got redemption — on hand to pick up the offload from Lowe's moment of genius.

Conor Murray in the 74th minute, and Ryan Baird after 78 minutes.

South Africa held on in the end for what is unbelievably Rassie Erasmus's maiden win against Ireland.

He will hope to extend the winning run when the teams run out for the second

The second clash of the Inbound two-match Test series between the sides will take centre stage at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban on Saturday, July 13.

SABC no longer to televise Springboks vs Ireland matches

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africa hosted Ireland in the first of an Inbound two-match Test series at Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane on Saturday, 6 July, after the news the SABC would no longer televise the matches.

According to a TimesLIVE report, the SABC announced it had reached a deal with pay-TV channel Supersport to televise the clashes last week.

Source: Briefly News