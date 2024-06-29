The South African senior men's cricket team fought bravely in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

But it was not to be after fell short in their first-ever final, losing to an Indian team which won its second T20I title

The teams went unbeaten throughout the tournament to reach the final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, Jamaica

Proteas supporters were visibly disappointed with the result, while others took heart in the strong performance

The curtain fell on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with an entertaining finale between South Africa and India at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, Jamaica, on Saturday.

And with that, for a Proteas side desperate to shake off the monkey on their back so often nipping at the team's heels on the big stage, it was not to be as they again fell short of the mark.

South Africa fought bravely

The outcome — a seven-run defeat after restricting India to 176 for 7 in 20 overs — tightened SA's hold on the famous “chokers” tag, now synonymous with them.

However, despite ending up on the wrong side of the result again, credit should go to how close they came to finally tasting the one victory that matters most.

Even more credit should go to the determination of some players to get the Proteas over the line.

Like India, South Africa reached the final after going unbeaten throughout the campaign, confirming the team had rightfully earned its place as a World Cup finalist.

And in that maiden showing, the pressure staved off from telling early, at least until the last few overs, but not before the Proteas showed a measure of promise as future champions-in-waiting.

Proteas supporters split after lost

It will come. So, too, said many Proteas supporters on the timeline.

Gutted by the near-miss but encouraged by the distance gone, they shared positive, uplifting reactions. However, a trove of relentless bashing was inevitable — telling of the disappointment of many.

@Trolling_isart wrote:

"Well played. You won heart; we [India] won the cup."

@MjonaThato said:

"Just transform the team [to] 95 % black players, then you will win something."

@BernardMudau vowed:

"Bunch of losers who are always afraid of India. Disappointment of the year. I quit supporting them from today."

@sirkabelomasia mentioned:

"Honestly, we bottled! Yoh."

@TieOnto observed:

"Well done to our boys for giving it their all!"

@SpideyWeb offered:

"Hard luck. You people played well."

