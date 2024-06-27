Proteas skipper Aiden Markram was relieved on Thursday, 27 June 2024, after guiding the side to their first-ever T20 World Cup final.

The Proteas beat Afghanistan by nine wickets in the semi-final against Afghanistan in Trinidad to finally end the Mzansi side's search for a major cricket final

Local netizens took to social media to wish the Proteas good luck while they also felt sorry for Afghanistan, who impressed at the 2024 tournament

Aiden Markram will be the first Protea skipper to play in a T20 World Cup final. Image: Jan Kruger/ICC

Aiden Markram became the first Protea captain to guide South Africa to a T20 World Cup final after a nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Thursday, 27 June 2024.

The Proteas skipper praised the bowling attack after they skittled out the impressive Afghanistan side for 56 before chasing down the target in less than nine overs in Trinidad.

Aiden Markram was impressed with the bowlers

The Proteas reached the T20 World Cup final, according to the tweet below:

According to Herald Live, Markram praised the bowling attack, which was led by Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi, who each took three wickets.

Markram said:

"A lot of our games have been close, and I know there are many people back at home in the early hours of the morning waking up, and we've given them a lot of grey hair. So hopefully, this evening was a little bit more comforting for them."

The Proteas' victory follows an impressive month for South African sport after the Sevens Rugby side booked passage to the 2024 Olympics, which starts on Friday, 26 July 2024, in Paris.

Fans backed the Proteas

Local citizens took to social media to praise the Proteas after the side continued the good vibes in Mzansi after Bafana Bafana ranked tenth in Africa.

MD Shahel Mia backs the Proteas:

"South Africa deserves this World Cup; I want them to win it."

Ripan Shahriar is a fan:

"Huge congratulations, my team."

Khathutshelo Sithari said Proteas will win:

"Congratulations, unstoppable Proteas."

Eyman Fatima says the Proteas deserve the title:

"Well done, South Africa. You deserve this T20 World Cup."

Tim David praised the semi-finalists:

"Congratulations, South Africa, and hard luck, Afghanistan. You both deserve to be in finals."

