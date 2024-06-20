Global site navigation

Bafana Bafana Crack Africa's Top 10 in the Latest FIFA Rankings After the World Cup Qualifiers
by  Junior Bester 2 min read
  • After gaining four points in two 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, Bafana Bafana have been ranked 10th in Africa
  • Bafana are also ranked 56th worldwide in the Fifa rankings and will participate in the Cosafa Cup starting on Wednesday, 26 June 2024
  • Local football fans backed Higo Broos' side to climb higher up the rankings after upcoming matches

Bafana Bafana are ranked 56th in the world.
Bafana Bafana is ranked 10th in Africa. Image: BafanaBafana
Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana is the tenth-best footballing nation in Africa, according to Fifa's latest rankings after the World Cup qualifiers.

The Afcon bronze medal winners secured the top 10 position after beating Zimbabwe 3-1 and drawing 1-1 against Nigeria during qualifying matches in June 2024.

Bafana Bafana are tenth in Africa

Bafana's ranking was confirmed in the tweet below:

The rankings also revealed Bafana are 56th in the world, while Broos said his side must remain focused on qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Following the matches in June, Bafana will have a chance to improve its rankings by participating in the Cosafa Cup, which will start on Wednesday, 26 June.

Fans back Bafana

Local football fans took to social media to say Bafana would improve their rankings, while they said the national side could have secured a higher position.

Phondo Gates says Bafana can improve:

"We have a good crop of players. I have full confidence in the boys. Our ranking will improve."

Samuel Spiro NH Mamadi said Bafana could be higher:

"Too many draws."

David Dayza Tsele gave a suggestion:

"We need to beat teams ranked higher than us; only then can we move up the rankings."

Blessing Love said Bafana deserves to be higher:

"That is so unfair. We developed a lot over these this past few months."

Nape TheAlchemist said Bafana must win the Afcon:

"As long as we don't win AFCON, we won't rank higher."

Khumkile Khutu said Bafana had a chance to climb higher:

"Had we won that game against Nigeria, we could be talking something different."

Sam Tom is in disbelief:

"After a good performance at Afcon, we are still 10th, no way!"

Malibongwe Tukwayo said Bafana will climb higher:

"We gonna move when we finish playing the World Cup qualifiers."

Kgoši Mashilo is ambitious:

"Top five by 2025, please."

Skhona Xulu backs Bafana:

“Lets go up.”

African rankings

1 Morrocco

2 Senegal

3 Egypt

4 Ivory Coast

5 Nigeria

6 Tunisia

7 Algeria

8 Cameroon

9 Mali

10 South Africa

"We can qualify": Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos calls for focus as World Cup Qualifiers heat up

