Thapelo Morena dedicated his man-of-the-match performance for Bafana Bafana to the home fans

The Mamelodi Sundowns star scored a brace during Bafana's 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Fans praised the 30-year-old for his performances and for being an example for the younger players in the squad

Bafana Bafana star Thapelo Morena enjoyed playing in front of he Free State fans. Image: Visionhaus and Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns star Thapelo Morena dedicated his brace against Zimbabwe to the local supporters.

Morena's man-of-the-match performance in Bafana's 3-1 victory on Tuesday, 11 June 2024, put Hugo Broos' side in a favourable position to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Thapelo Morena thanked the fans

Morena starred in Bafana's 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe, according to the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, the 30-year-old said the ecstatic crowd helped Bafana gain the valuable three points on 'Shabba Day'.

Morena said:

"It feels very great, especially after so long being again in Bloem. We did it for them because it's been a long one not having a team, and thanks also to the supporters."

Fans praised Morena

Local football fans took to social media to show their admiration for the Sundowns winger, who they see as an inspiration for the younger players in the Bafana squad.

Jacky Ramasika repects Morena:

"Thank you, Thaps. You've given everything expected of a total footballer: dignity, hard work, and a good personality, too. You're a good example to the upcoming ones."

Jay Tambekeni noted Morena's weakness:

"He does well when he's fully fit. He's just injury-prone."

Junior Jolinkomo admired Morena:

"Well done, Thapelo. It was your chance to shine."

Zukisa Langa is a fan:

"Complete footballer, this one."

Mananki Mthimkhulu praised Morena:

"He enjoys what he is doing. A well-dedicated boy with respect, I praise you."

Source: Briefly News