Local Football Fans Celebrate the 14th Anniversary of Siphiwe Tshabalala's Iconic World Cup Goal
- Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala celebrated the 14th anniversary of the opening goal at the 2010 Fifa World Cup on Tuesday, 11 June 2024
- The former Kaizer Chiefs star recreated his celebration via a post on social media to mark the occasion
- Local fans took to social media to celebrate the goal, saying they still remember the moment Tshabalala bulged the back of the net against Mexico
Mzansi fans celebrated 'Shabba Day' on Tuesday, 11 June 2024, to mark the 14th anniversary of Siphiwe Tshabalala's opening goal at the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
On the day Bafana face Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium, the former Kaizer Chiefs star celebrated by posting a video on social media.
Simphiwe Tshabalala celebrates his iconic goal
Watch Tshabalala recreate his celebration in the video below:
The former Bafana skipper took to his Twitter profile to replicate his iconic celebration, which French footballer Antoine Griezmann mimicked on Saturday, 13 April.
Tshabalala posted:
"I relived the moment, but the sprint 'is not make sure' "
Fans honoured Thsabalala
Local football fans took to social media to show their admiration for the former Bafana skipper, saying they remember the moment 14 years later.
Nthabi Le Theto Monethe still remembers the goal:
"I'm still celebrating this goal. The feeling lasts forever."
Simphiwe Fumbana has fond memories:
"Wow, what a time we had as a nation and the world."
Kay Lesandawana said Bafana should honour Shabba:
"They must score today and do his celebration !!! He is one of our legends."
Tumelo Sout is nostalgic:
"It's Shabalala!!! Goal, Bafana Bafana. Goal for all of Africa! Take me back."
Peter Malenga showed respect:
"Unforgettable moment."
Siphiwe Tshabalala calls for more effort from Kaizer Chiefs
As Briefly News reported, Siphiwe Tshabalala said Kaizer Chiefs players should give their all on the field to improve Amakhosi's fortunes.
The Soweto club endured a difficult season after finishing tenth in the PS, while they also failed to win silverware.
