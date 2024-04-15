French football star Antoine Griezmann copied former Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala’s iconic 2010 World Cup celebration after scoring for Spanish side Atletico Madrid

Tshabalala thanked Griezmann over Twitter after the French winger copied his dance moves during Atletico’s 3-1 La Liga victory over Girona on Saturday, 13 April 2024

Local football fans praised Tshabalala as a trailblazer after seeing the World Cup winner honour the former Bafana star

French star Antoine Griezmann replicated Siphiwe Tshabalala's iconic World Cup celebration. Image: Christof Koepsel / Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno

2018 World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann paid homage to former Bafana winger Siphiwe Tshabalala after copying his dance moves to celebrate scoring a brace for Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann and Argentinian midfielder Rodrigo De Paul replicated the celebration Tshabalala performed after scoring Bafana's opening goal in the 2010 World Cup against Mexico.

Siphiwe Tshabalala thanked Antoine Griezmann

After Griezmann and De Paul, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, copied his moves, Tshabalala, known by fans as Shabba, took to Twitter (X) to show his appreciation.

Shabba said:

"A big shout out to 2 World Cup champions @antogriezmann @rodridepaul From Phiri to the world #shabbadance #worldcup2010."

Shabba recently spoke about his iconic goal to broadcaster Robert Marawa, and he also said his former side, Kaizer Chiefs, needs to start doing more on the field.

Fans loved seeing Shabba's moves in Spain

Local football fans appreciated Griezmann's dance moves while praising Shabba, who recently wished Bafana legend Lucas Radebe a happy birthday.

Raymond Monty Maboea praised Shabba:

"Truly iconic."

Not a Peace Officer says Shabba is a trailblazer:

"You're a legend, bruh! You did it; now the world follows."

Mtukulu WaBhantjie is a fan of the former Bafana winger:

"Shabba leads, and the world follows. No one will forget this celebration; the whole of Africa was dazzling."

NyiKo says Shabba is the GOAT:

"Iconic, a legend recognised. Goated Shaba."

Ozymandius says Shabba will never be forgotten:

"14 years ago, this celebration still stands."

