Teko Modise, a former Bafana Bafana midfielder, took to social media to show off his new purchase of an expensive car - a whole Ferrari

Modise played for various PSL clubs while he also enjoyed a stellar career as a Bafana Bafana regular during his playing career

Mzansi fans responded by congratulating the General, who is still a beloved figure in South African football after his retirement

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana midfield maestro Teko Modise bought a new expensive car. Image: teamtekomodise @ Instragram / Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

During his playing career, Teko Modise dazzled fans on the pitch, and now the former midfielder is still catching the eye of Mzansi fans with his lavish lifestyle, which includes buying expensive cars.

During his career, Modise played for Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Cape Town City, and he scored 10 goals in 66 appearances for Bafana.

Teko Modise and his expensive new Ferrari

The former Bafana midfield maestro showed off his new purchase via his Instagram page, describing the bright-coloured Ferrari as a happy addition to his collection:

"BIG TOYS FOR BIG BOYZ!!!!"

Teko Modise showed off his new purchase via the post below:

Modise is still a popular figure in Mzansi

Since hanging up his boots, the 41-year-old remains a beloved figure of South African football, with fans still referring to him as the 'General', a nickname he earned on the field.

The General also speaks freely about current PSL teams, including telling Kaizer Chiefs players they must start playing for the badge.

Fans love the General

Despite playing for various teams in Mzansi, Modise is still admired by the Masandawana faithful, who could soon celebrate a significant payday if their side wins the CAF Champions League this season.

Jerry Mpho shows his love:

"This is his time! "Yegelani umona! ♥️"

Stanley Mphafudi shows Downs still back Modise:

"Congrats Teko. You show power from yellow nation."

Milton Rnb Lyon salutes the former maestro:

"The General ⚽"

Nceba Ruka hopes the new toy can survive Mzansi's roads:

"Well done, Teko. It's big ups to you. I'm worried about the road conditions in our country, though. Speed humps, potholes and uneven road surfaces. Hope you treat her well."

Mkhenkethi Tourist Fakude hopes smart investments have been made:

"Beautiful car, I hope he invested into property as well. Otherwise, well done, Teko Modise."

Junior Jolinkomo says Modise has a good head on his shoulders:

"One footballer who learnt from his mistakes, now he is doing far better."

Jacob Ndala Motseta advises caution:

"SARS is watching..."

Lerato Chabangu gets Mzansi's support

While Teko Modies is living the high life, another former Mamelodi Sundowns player, Lerato Chabangu, has needed fans' support after falling on tough times, as reported by Briefly News.

The former Bafana midfielder lives in his grandmother's house in Thembisa after admitting to spending money on expensive items and women.

