Kabza De Small recently showed off his multimillion-rand Mercedes-Benz G63

Fans sang his praises, knowing how hard he had worked in his career to get to this point

Mzansi showed love to Kabza on his big purchase and said he deserved it and much more

Kabza De Small showed off his multimillion-rand Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. Images: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Kabza may be small but he cruises in one of the biggest machines in the market. The Imithandazo hitmaker was captured driving his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon worth over R4M.

What car does Kabza De Small drive?

Kabza De Small is one of the most hard-working musicians in South Africa, and his work ethic is evident in his music and accolades.

Fans remember how the Amapiano sensation worked countless hours during the COVID-19 lockdown, producing and previewing new music around the clock. So, it was only fitting for the King of Amapiano to reward himself for all his hard work.

In a clip posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Kabza is seen driving a metallic brown Mercedes-Benz G-63 worth between R4M and R7M:

Mzansi reacts to Kabza De Small's car

Netizens showered Kabza with praise over his car, saying he deserved it:

NalediMOfficial said:

"If there’s one guy who should be spending copious amounts of money? It’s Kabza. That guy has been working!"

16_Baby10 wrote:

"We continue to see how hard he works. Not mad at all."

Thelxrd_ posted:

"We need MTV Cribs for the Piano guys; these okes are living real lives."

Sandiso__N wrote:

"Truth be told, Kabza is one of the most hard-working artists and deserves more than this."

Ihhashi_Turkei praised Kabza:

"Well deserved for all his hard work!"

BukamuT said:

"Lol, now it makes sense why Maphorisa was rattled."

DJ Maphorisa lashes out at fans over Kabza De Small

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa's rant about his relationship with fellow Scorpion King, Kabza De Small.

Porry said he was tired of people constantly asking him about Kabza, and his comments raised some eyebrows among fans, with some speculating that they may not be in a good space.

Source: Briefly News