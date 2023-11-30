Kabza De Small and Mthunzi are gearing up to release visuals for their song Imithandazo

The song also features DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, and Umthakathi Kush who shot the video dressed thwabs

Fans gave the song a huge thumbs-up and can't wait for the visuals to arrive

Fans are hyped after Mthuzi and Kabza De Small's ‘Imithandazo’ music video snippet was revealed. Image: kabelomotha_.

Mzansi has been jamming hard to Kabza De Small and Mthuzi's fire album, Isimo, more so their star-studded lead single, Imithandazo with Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, and Umthakathi Kush.

So it was a pleasant surprise when netizens found out that the hitmakers were shooting visuals for the spiritual banger.

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi shoot Imithandazo video

Get ready to dance and praise as Kabza De Small and Mthunzi preview their star-studded music video for Imithandazo.

In a clip shared by MDN News, the men kept to the spiritual theme of the song donning thwabs along with their featured stars, DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, and Umthakathi Kush as they sang to the heavens.

Kabza is no stranger to the Arabian garment and recently turned heads when he rocked it in several photos.

This comes after Mthuzi set the socials ablaze and faked a marriage with Asana which they later revealed was a PR stunt to promote their song, Sifanelene.

According to Staxx Music Entertainment, Isimo surpassed three million streams on Spotify since dropping on 27 October 2023. Imithandazo, on the other hand, is leading the pack with just over two million Spotify streams and counting:

Mzansi hyped for Imithandazo video

Fans can't wait to watch the Imithandazo music video while others questioned the concept behind the visual:

Ihhashi_Turkei wondered:

"Shembe is the way."

savenoho said:

"it's a banger!"

Robertkaund8 wrote:

"An all-timer. what a tune!"

Levincey cheered:

"Nice one!"

Dineo_Metja was relieved:

"Nice!! Less n*dity is appreciated!"

