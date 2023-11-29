Young Stunna and his friend Masterpiece YVK have raised eyebrows with their recent behaviour

A video of them singing his new spiritual song while holding each other cosily at groove fueled ongoing after-nine rumours

Social media users were moved by his new song but couldn't help but notice their closeness

The Piano Hitman, Young Stunna, sparked after-nine rumours after he was spotted with his colleague, Masterpiece YVK, looking cosy.

Young Stunna Masterpiece's groove video sparked more after-nine speculations. Images: @masterpiece_yvk, @opticalillusion.jpeg

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna and Masterpiece fuel after nine rumours after groove video

In the video, Stunna's new song featuring Kabza De Small and Mthunzi, called Imithandazo, blasts from groove speakers. He sings along to the song with his colleague and friend, Masterpiece, while they embrace each other awkwardly.

Check out the video below, shared by @MDNnewss on Twitter (X app) :

Netizens confused by Young Stunna and Masterpiece YVK's video

The video of the pair left people scratching their heads, with some social media users suspecting that he's slowly coming out of the closet:

@Ihhashi_Turkei approved:

"The boys are happy, love it for them."

@Sandiso__N accused:

"Kancane kancane uyavela."

@Mayo6Tee agreed:

"Something about that brothers words iyavela."

@TheNameIsKayBee rubbished the rumours:

"This bro is just happy and makes good music. Y'all are just weird..."

@SthabisoBrian cautioned:

"His attitude toward a young upcoming artist in Eastern Cape was so annoying...He should be reminded that such careers don't last even 10 years so be humble toward your fellow artists. And the worst part is piano songs have a short lifespan, only DJs and producers survive."

@MaabuleM agreed:

"Stunna is clear talent and brilliance. He should just change his attitude."

taniel214560951 said:

"I can’t wait to listen to it. But also why do they look so comfortable?"

@MotMas6 mocked:

"Bamo caravile mfanaka."

@2cute2Bark concluded:

"Gay indeed..."

DJ Maphorisa promises to teach Bongani Tsime a lesson after gay accusations

In a related story on Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa denied that he had romantic relations with Daliwonga and all gay accusations.

This followed after an outspoken ex-convict accused the scorpion King of being an afternine. Phori further promised to teach Tsime a legal lesson.

