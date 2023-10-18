Amapiano giant has been accused of sleeping with Daliwonga and other male artists

An ex-convict, Bongani Joshua Tsime, made these claims on The Wall Podcast with SkeemGP

DJ Maphorisa responded to the claims saying he would personally make Bongani pay for saying what he said about him

DJ Maphorisa is allegedly sleeping with Daliwonga. Image: @djmaphorisa, @daliwonga_sa

Source: Instagram

Bathong! Maphorisa's dirty laundry has been aired out for the public to know. The star was allegedly accused of a sinister act by an ex-convict.

DJ Maphorisa accused of sleeping with Daliwonga

Yah, DJ Maphorisa seems to find himself at the centre of controversy every week. Recently, the star trended after mentioning that he doesn't want hugs anymore after groupies smeared his clothes with makeup.

The producer has made headlines after accusations of him sleeping with fellow amapiano artist Daliwonga circulated social media streets. Ex-convict Bongani Joshua Tsime spoke out on The Wall Podcast with SkeemGP, labelling Maphorisa as an after-nine. He said:

"DJ Maphorisa is rumoured to be in undisclosed relationships with other men, including Daliwonga and others. He is sleeping with Daliwonga."

DJ Maphorisa responds to the accusations

Shortly after the video went viral and topped many trending lists, DJ Maphorisa went on X and slammed the claims made by Bongani Joshua Tsime, saying he would make him pay no matter what.

Maphorisa wrote:

"I’m gonna show you how I deal with such issues. I will make him pay."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens respond to the claims made against Madumoney

Social media users also chipped in and dished out their opinions on Bongani's accusations. See some of the comments below:

@Julius_S_Malema wrote:

"Mess him up Chana, go very hard."

@itsmadogchief said:

"He needs to pay."

@onetimepantsula replied:

"He must pay vele."

@OdwaSeti said:

"Phori ubani yona lembuzi?"

@UrbanStreetZA responded:

"Hahaha it was funny tho but his a lie."

@RealSihleIV replied:

"He was trying to be funny."

@lavidaNOTA wrote:

"Don’t fall for the trap, it’s a distraction!"

@_ShaunKeyz said:

"People be saying anything these days to grow their struggling podcasts."

Source: Briefly News