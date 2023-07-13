Dj Maphorisa may be very well be entering into a bad season in his life

He spent a night in custody after being charged with assault in May but was released on bail

His DJ girlfriend had withdrawn the charges, but the higher body stepped in due to overwhelming evidence

DJ Maphorisa, real name Themba Sekowe, must be one disappointed lad after another postponement and the escalation of his assault case to 26 July.

Dj Maphorisa will be going back to court on 26 July for the Thuli Phongolo assault case. Images: @djmaphorisa, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images/Getty Images

NPA escalates Thuli P's assault case to the DPP

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has moved DJ Mpahori's assault case against his girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo, to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Ba Straata hitmaker heard his fate at the Randburg Magistrate Court that it was due to sufficient evidence, News24 reported.

Thuli Phongolo withdraws assault charge against Maphorisa

The Generations: The Legacy actress withdrew the charges in June. The couple then released a joint statement that the matter has been resolved privately to protect their brands.

The statements have since been deleted from their accounts.

Sekowe appeared at the Randburg court on 5 July with the hopes of the court finalising the case, but it was postponed to Wednesday, 12 July.

DJ Maphorisa repossesses Thuli's cars after his arrest

A source claimed that the DJ repossessed two vehicles he gifted his girlfriend with from her Sandton property: a Mercedes G wagon and a Porche after he was released from custody.

It added that it was retaliation for his lover putting him behind bars.

Thuli Phongolo claims Themba Sekowe physically assaulted her

Allegedly the Amapiano DJs brought home an altercation they had at Konka. She claims that Phori got aggressive by slapping her across the face and punching her chest.

Social media was divided into:

@Tokzen_Gardner was disappointed:

"Dj Maphorisa honestly disappointed me after so many cases of GBV we have been through, then him committing one having so much to lose? Big up to Thuli P, let’s please protect her than attack her please."

@UMntuNgabantu observed:

"If Dj Maphorisa was just a normal guy working at an ordinary job, Thuli P wouldn't date him. People Date for benefits these days and I don't say it's wrong but it always ends ugly."

@LindoMyeni stayed out of it:

"Seeing DJ Maphorisa and Thuli P tweeting a joint statement is prove of that ezababili azingenwa."

@huli_longtom weighed-in:

"Some guy did say in the morning that she's going to withdraw the charges. That guy was spot-on. Now her withdrawing these charges, does it mean she lied? Or they just got to her and pay her to withdraw?"

@kingscelo_05 said:

"By the end of today, Thuli P will drop the assault case she opened for Dj Maphorisa and you'll be left here alone debating."

Mihlali Ndamase admits to assaulting Musa Khawula

In another gender-based violence story by Briefly News, brand ambassador, Mihlali Ndamase admitted to beating up gossip commentator Musa Khawula.

Ndamase had tolerated Khawula's bullying for years.

She said she was not done with Musa and wished she could have damaged his already-bruised face more.

