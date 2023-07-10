A City of Ekurhuleni electricity technician narrowly survived being shot while attending to a power outage in Boksburg

The attacks on municipal workers have resulted in technicians refusing to attend to faults at night

The City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson has called on the public to help keep metro employees safe so they can fulfil their obligations

BOKSBURG- An electricity technician from Ekurhuleni is in hospital fighting for his life after he was shot during an armed robbery in Boksburg.

An electricity technician was shot and robbed while attending to a power outage in Boksburg. Image: Marco Longari & Peter Titmuss

Source: Getty Images

The man was responding to a multiple power outage in Dayanglen on Saturday evening, 8 July, when he was attacked.

The technician was rushed to the hospital, where he is recovering. The attackers stole the man's firearm, wallet and cell phone, SowetanLIVE reported.

Attack on Ekurhuleni Municipality employees impacts service delivery

After the incident, the City of Ekurhuleni team was forced to from the area without restoring the electricity leaving Morganridge, Dayanglen and Boksburg West without power for the entire evening.

City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said that the rise in attacks on the metro's employees has resulted in a reluctance to attend to power outages at night, South African Government News Agency reported.

Dlamini said:

“While we remain committed to render quality and sustainable services at all times, such incidents of criminality derail our efforts."

The spokesperson called on the public to help safeguard the metro's employees so they can perform their critical jobs and deliver services.

South Africans frustrated by level of crime in the country

Below are some comments:

@TshilidziTuwan1 condemmed:

"We are a sickening violent nation."

Bae Coupe Sethu said:

"South Africa is slowly turning into Mexico. The level of crime is extremely high."

Brian Mazibuko suggested:

"One car of technicians must be patrolled by four bodyguards security otherwise, you are putting employees at risk."

Sylvester S Maboitshega added:

"I'm seeing many paramedics carrying guns these days I think that's the way to go."

Mbatini Mbatini remarked:

"What a mad country South Africa has become. It's similar to hijacking an ambulance. Sanity should prevail soon."

Rodrick Xixevo Rinono questioned:

"Now, someone tell me, how are they supposed to fix faults when nonsense like this is happening?"

Mokgethwa Kgalalelo claimed:

"Crime is at a very high unacceptable level in this country. The sooner we remove the ANC, the better for all of us."

