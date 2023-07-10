The All Truck Driver's Forum has denied any involvement in the Reenen's Pass arson attack

Six trucks were set on fire at the N3 Concession Plaza in a coordinated attack by armed assailants

Police Minister Bheki Cele has claimed that the police are close to arresting the culprits in the Van Reenen's Pass attack

DRAKENSBERG - Van Reenen's Pass was a fiery scene after six trucks were set alight on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Sunday, 9 July.

A trucker's forum has pleaded innocence after six trucks were set on fire on Van Reenen's Pass. Image: @k9_reaper/Twitter & Victoria O'Regan/Getty Images

While many have speculated that the coordinated attack resulted from internal divisions in the All Truck Drivers Forum, the forum has vowed it has nothing to do with it, SowetanLIVE reported.

This comes after Police Minister Bheki Cele alluded that members of ATD were responsible while speaking to eNCA.

Armed men set trucks alight on N3, Bheki Cele promises arrests

Minister Cele detailed what happened during the attack. According to the minister, armed men attacked one of the trucks in the queue at the N3 Concession Plaza.

The unknown assailants forced the truck to stop, opened fire, and set it alight. The same was done to five other trucks in the plaza.

Cele condemned the arson incident as economic sabotage, promising that arrests are around the corner.

Cele vowed:

"Of course, the police will follow up on that those behind this. We are going to ensure we go after those people who torched those trucks because it is not acceptable.”

South Africans doubtful police will make arrests for Van Reenen's arson attack

Below are some comments:

@Gertv8P said:

"The same police that was close to catching aka killer, just words."

@Minanje claimed:

"Mara N3. We're going to fear using N3 now. '

@ZeeNdlovu6 stated:

"He'll say that until 2030 will still be waiting, we know him now."

@M_Fankie remarked:

"What is the point because they will be released due to lack of evidence."

@st_nealikus commented:

"Mara July riots neh, still waiting."

@withdarkie said:

"Truth be told, Minister Cele’s words carry no weight. We have zero confidence in him bringing law and order. SAPS needs restructuring."

