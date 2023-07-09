Arsonists set fire to six trucks on the N3 at Van Reenen's Pass, resulting in the closure of the route in the area

The N3 Toll Concession manager confirmed that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning

Motorists are advised to stay away from that area while emergency services and law enforcement are still at work

The N3 toll route closed due to burning trucks. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - In a distressing incident during the early hours of Sunday morning, six trucks were set ablaze on the N3 at Van Reenen's Pass.

Massive traffic disruption as arson attack forces closure of N3

According to SABCNews, that led to the immediate closure of the N3 toll route in the area. As a result, northbound traffic heading towards Johannesburg is halted at Tugela Plaza, while southbound traffic to Durban is stacked at the top of Van Reenen Pass.

Thania Dhoogra, the operations manager of N3 Toll Concession, said:

"The N3 toll route is currently closed along Van Reenen's Pass due to an incident involving arsonists who intentionally set fire to six heavy motor vehicles and their cargoes."

Police investigate torched trucks on N3 toll route

Dhoogra added that law enforcement agencies and emergency services are at the scene, working diligently to reopen the road as soon as it is safe.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the motive behind the attack and to bring the culprits to justice, reported TimesLIVE.

SA citizens weigh in on N3 closure on social media

Kudz Ranganai said:

"We all know who is doing these attacks."

Gawie Olivier commented:

"Barbaric will never be human."

Duke Nkwe wrote:

"You build, they come and destroy."

Shale Mylchreest mentioned:

"Backward people that only know flames and destruction."

Donald McDonald wrote:

"We have a very weak administration, intelligence is in the office of the president, it fails early detection."

Source: Briefly News