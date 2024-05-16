A hijacking suspect was shot and killed in a shootout with Joburg police while out on bail

The man was facing charges of vehicle theft and hijacking, with a possibility of kidnapping charges added

According to officials, the man was found with the identity documents of a man who was a victim of kidnapping

A criminal who was currently out on bail for vehicle theft has been shot dead by the SAPS on the N12 between Kliprivier and Xavier off-ramp in Johannesburg.

A hijacking suspect was shot and killed in a shoot with the South African Police Service's (SAPS) anti-kidnapping task team while out on bail.

The man who was arrested for a staggering 29 cases of vehicle theft and hijacking was involved in the shootout on the N12 highway between Kliprivier and the Xavier off-ramp in Johannesburg.

Looking for a kidnapped businessman

According to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a police spokesperson, the suspect came under scrutiny as authorities were in pursuit of individuals linked to the kidnapping and tragic death of Shamshudeen Faki, a 68-year-old businessman based in Benoni:

"Faki was abducted from his business premises on Saturday, 11 May. The perpetrators demanded a ransom worth millions from his family. Regrettably, it is suspected that Faki met his demise while in the custody of his captors."

The distressing saga took a grim turn when Faki's lifeless body was discovered by a vigilant Community Policing Forum patroller in Dalpark, Johannesburg, who promptly alerted law enforcement on Monday.

In an intensive effort to bring the perpetrators to justice, the SAPS task team followed a trail of evidence that led them to the N12 highway, where they encountered the now-deceased suspect.

A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the suspect's fatal injuries.

See another below:

Mathe disclosed that upon searching the suspect, investigators uncovered significant incriminating evidence.

"The suspect was found in possession of Faki’s identity documents, a blue light, licensed number plates utilized in the commission of the kidnapping, and two firearms, including a pistol and a revolver."

While one suspect has been neutralized, authorities are diligently pursuing leads to apprehend other individuals involved in Faki's abduction.

Investigation still ongoing

The investigation remains ongoing, with the SAPS urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward.

The incident sheds light on the pervasive issue of kidnapping for ransom in South Africa, with Mathe revealing that at least 250 suspects connected to such crimes have been arrested in the past two years alone.

