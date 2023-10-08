A major cash-in-transit heist happened during the day in Johannesburg on the N12 over a weekend

On Saturday 7th of October 2023, a number of brazen criminals dared to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle on a public road

South African police are looking for a Golf GTI 8, a Pajero, a black Range Rover and BMWs used as getaway vehicles

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela gave South Africans insight into a recent major cash-in-transit heist. The crimes made SAPS suspect there was a syndicate operating.

A cash-in-transit heist on Johannesburg N12 left SAPS on the lookout for suspects who escaped in a BMW, Range Rover and other cars. Image: Gallo Images /Julien Behal - PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite multiple arrests in connection to cash-in-transit heists, authorities are noticing a spike in the crime. South Africans shared their thoughts on the latest cash-in-transit heist.

Cash-in-transit heist suspect on the run

Police are on an urgent search for 15 to 20 involved in a cash-in-transit heist on the N12. According to eNCA, the drivers hijacked and kidnapped a woman who was forced to drive the suspects away from the crime scene.

PAY ATTENTION:

In addition, fidelity guards were wounded during the CIT heist ring's attack on the N12.

What are SAPS looking for after a city heist?

eNCA reported that the suspects took off in a black Golf 8 GTI, a blue BMW X6, a white Pajero and a black Range Rover. Lieutenant General Elias Mawela warned that cash-in-transit heists will be high during the festive season.

Cash-in-transit heists rampant in SA

There have been other multiple cash-in-transit heists, especially in Johannesburg in KZN.

Briefly News reported that a cash-in-transit heist backfired on Durban's N2. Netizens shared their thought on the latest theft in Johannesburg.

Benedict Tselaakgothu said:

"There are many manhunts for CIT heist. Even tomorrow, there will be a CIT heist somewhere."

Mav Gift wrote:

"So they will hunt criminals daily, release them, and give them bail again."

Sanjay Maharaj added:

"Track them down, and please don't take any prisoners! I thank you."

Lindo Lee Nkosi commented:

"They have too much time to waste, the money is insured, they should chase rapists and murderers."

Nick Ramalamula speculated:

"That heist was orchestrated to fund next year's voting campaign. It was well organised, and officers were told not to bother themselves."

Xolisa Vuza agreed:

"Results of a dysfunctional intelligence network. Lord have mercy on our beautiful country!"

7 CIT armed robbers pull off heist in Tembisa, SA stunned by police's efforts

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are in disbelief as the police in Gauteng deployed extra resources to the Tembisa area in the aftermath of a daring cash-in-transit robbery.

According to authorities, the shocking incident unfolded on Monjane Street as a white Mercedes-Benz collided with a G4S cash van last Friday.

The seven assailants opened fire on the van, reported SABCNews. Athlenda Mathe, the national police spokesperson, said that the culprits forced the guards out of the vehicle, seized a firearm, and used explosives to gain access.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News