The police have killed nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers in a shootout in Sebokeng, Gauteng

The shooting incident occurred during the early hours of Thursday morning, 6 April

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that several weapons were recovered from the scene of the shooting

SEBOKENG - At least nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers have been killed in a shootout with South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Sebokeng, Gauteng.

Nine suspected CIT robbers were killed in a shootout with police. Image: Stock photo & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The incident took place in the Emfuleni Local Municipality on Thursday morning, 6 April, SABC News reported.

While eight of the suspected CIT robbers died at the scene of the shootout, the ninth suspect succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Three other suspects were wounded and are receiving medical attention in hospital.

Police Minister Bheki Cele gives update at Sebokeng shootout scene

According to police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, the suspected CIT robbers were part of a gang that had been targeting CIT vans around Gauteng.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was at the shootout scene and gave an update on the situation.

According to Cele, police were in the area based on information about the CIT gang from crime intelligence. At about 4am, the gang opened fire on police, who shot back.

Several firearms were recovered from the scene. Though information is still sparse at this point, police are busy profiling the suspects, eNCA reported.

South Africans praise SAPS for taking action against Sebokeng CIT robbers

Below are some comments:

@Siphe_Sihle1 said:

"Kudos to those police officers, I hope none were injured."

@_prince_em praised:

"Well done, and may the law enforcement officers keep up this good work."

@RockCandy86

"They have been losing badly these guys, big ups to the @SAPoliceService"

