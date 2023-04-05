There is a burning vehicle in the middle of the N12 near Putfontien Benoni following a brazen cash-in-transit heist

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police confirmed that the heist occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 5 April

At least two people have died as a consequence of the CIT heist, and a third victim is receiving treatment at a hospital

BENONI - The aftermath of a cash-in-transit heist near Putfontein, Benoni, has created chaos on the N12.

Motorists have been cautioned against using the N12 near Putfontein, Benoni, following a cash-in-transit heist in the area. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

A short video clip posted on Twitter by Blue Hawk Tactical briefly showed a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the middle of the road.

Aftermath of Benoni cash-in-transit heist caught on video

As such, motorists have been advised to steer clear of the N12 near Putfontein as authorities deal with the consequences of the CIT heist.

Ekurhuleni metro police confirmed that the brazen heist occurred early on Wednesday morning, 5 April.

2 people allegedly died, and 1 injured in Benoni cash-in-transit heist

Though the details about what happened are unclear, Blue Hawks tactical claimed that two people died at the scene. A third victim was attended to by paramedics and transported to the hospital by emergency medical services.

The security company also alleged that the suspects got away and are still at large.

According to TimesLIVE, the Ekurhuleni metro police have yet to confirm the details of the cash-in-transit heist.

A spokesperson from the Ekurhuleni metro police department said the police were still establishing how many people were injured and would release more details once that become available.

This is a developing story.

